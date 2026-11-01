An 18-year-old moped rider has died and a 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a collision in Sheerness, Kent, shortly after police officers approached the vehicle on foot.

The fatal incident happened near Sheppey Leisure Centre on Saturday evening (31 October), prompting a witness appeal from Kent Police.

Officers were carrying out foot patrols near Beach Street and Royal Road shortly before 7.50pm when they began walking towards a moped rider.

According to police, the moped left the area through an alleyway beside the leisure centre before subsequently becoming involved in a collision.

Officers at the scene immediately provided first aid.

The rider, an 18-year-old man from the Isle of Sheppey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 16-year-old boy also from Sheppey, was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Sheerness collision

Kent Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

The force has not confirmed what caused the crash, whether another vehicle was involved or the distance the moped travelled after leaving the area near the leisure centre.

The information released by police describes officers approaching on foot. It does not state that a police vehicle pursued the moped.

The identities of the two teenagers have not been released.

CCTV and dashcam footage sought

Officers investigating the fatal collision are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Beach Street, Royal Road or Sheppey Leisure Centre area shortly before 7.50pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/JM/088/26.

Motorists and residents with relevant CCTV, dashcam or other video footage can submit it through the Kent Police evidence portal.

The investigation remains ongoing.