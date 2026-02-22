22-Year-Old Sentenced to 23 Years for Attempted Murder

A Sheffield man has been locked up for 23 years after viciously stabbing a man in the neck during a Market Street brawl in Hoyland.

Knife Attack Caught on CCTV

On 14 March 2025, emergency services were called to Market Street following a serious stabbing. CCTV footage revealed 22-year-old Lewis Parker pulling a knife and slashing the victim’s neck during an altercation.

Parker fled the scene, but police tracked him down using the footage and witness statements. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder along with other offences.

Guilty Verdict and Harsh Sentence

At Sheffield Crown Court, Parker pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and Class B and C drugs. On 3 November, he was found guilty of attempted murder.

Today, the court sentenced Parker to 23 years behind bars, plus an additional three years on extended licence.

Police Warn Against Knife Crime