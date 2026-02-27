A Portsmouth woman has admitted to running a fraudulent holiday firm, duping customers out of nearly £280,000.

Holiday Horror: Sphere Events Scam Exposed

Shelley Simpson, 46, operated Sphere Events Ltd from 2019 to 2022. Her dodgy business left around 90 customers hit hard. They complained to Trading Standards and the police after losing out on their dream holidays.

This week, Simpson faced Portsmouth Crown Court and pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading. She’ll be sentenced in May.

Customers Fooled and Fleeced

Clients paid upfront for holidays and events that either never materialised or were backed by forged documentation.

Some were forced to shell out extra for last-minute replacement flights and accommodation.

Electronic devices seized during the investigation revealed numerous fake booking papers falsely claimed to be from major travel providers.

“This case represents a serious breach of trust and caused significant financial and emotional harm to many individuals and families,” said Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure, and sport.

“Portsmouth Trading Standards worked tirelessly to uncover this fraud. Simpson’s guilty plea shows we use the full force of the law to seek justice for victims of these cruel crimes.”

How the Scam Worked

Simpson’s scam relied on convincing customers to pay in full upfront for “discounted” holidays that didn’t actually exist. Investigation found that many bookings cost far more than quoted.

Worse, Simpson routinely failed to pay hotels, airlines, and event providers. The victims were left without genuine bookings and faced hefty last-minute bills.

Investigation and Fallout

The prosecution followed a thorough probe by Portsmouth trading standards with support from the National Trading Standards Tri-Region Investigations Team.

Shelley Simpson’s case is a stark warning to holidaymakers: always double-check your travel firm and beware deals that seem too good to be true.

More news from Portsmouth