Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has issued a rare apology after sparking outrage with his claim that Britain is “colonised” by immigrants. The billionaire businessman faced a storm of condemnation from politicians and football bodies alike, forcing him to walk back his words.

‘Sorry for the Offence’, but Immigration Debate Must Go On

In a statement, Sir Jim said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe.” He insisted his intention was to raise concerns about controlled immigration that supports economic growth. Speaking at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, he added:

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy… The goal was to stress governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone.”

He urged an open debate on the country’s immigration challenges, stressing it was about policy – not blaming immigrants themselves.

Political and Football World Slam the Comments

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer demanded a swift apology after the comments sparked fury across the political scene.

Football anti-racism group Kick It Out called the remarks “disgraceful and deeply divisive” at a time when football strives to unite communities. They added:

“Manchester United has a diverse fan base and is based in a city enriched by immigrants. This type of language and leadership has no place in English football.”

Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride criticised the use of the word “colonised” as pejorative but acknowledged widespread public concern over immigration levels. He said:

“I wouldn’t use that term colonised. However, he is referencing something that worries millions—the scale of migration has been too high for too long.”

Mixed Reactions: Support from Truss and Farage

Not everyone was unsympathetic. Former PM Liz Truss urged business leaders to do more to help fix the country, saying:

“We need their skills, especially to replace senior bureaucrats who have failed.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage defended Sir Jim’s comments, hitting back at the PM:

“Britain has undergone unprecedented mass immigration that has changed the character of many areas. Labour may ignore it but Reform won’t.”

FA Launches Probe as Manchester United Quiet

The Football Association is now investigating whether Sir Jim’s remarks breached regulations or brought the game into disrepute. No timeline or potential sanctions have been announced.

Manchester United has stayed silent on the controversy, leaving the matter to the FA’s disciplinary process even after the apology.

Watch this space as the fallout from Sir Jim’s explosive claim continues to unfold.