Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

"SORRY NOT SORRY" Sir Jim Ratcliffe Backs Down After ‘Britain Colonised by Immigrants’ Storm

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has issued a rare apology after sparking outrage with...

Published: 12:42 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:43 pm February 12, 2026

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has issued a rare apology after sparking outrage with his claim that Britain is “colonised” by immigrants. The billionaire businessman faced a storm of condemnation from politicians and football bodies alike, forcing him to walk back his words.

‘Sorry for the Offence’, but Immigration Debate Must Go On

In a statement, Sir Jim said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe.” He insisted his intention was to raise concerns about controlled immigration that supports economic growth. Speaking at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, he added:

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy… The goal was to stress governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone.”

He urged an open debate on the country’s immigration challenges, stressing it was about policy – not blaming immigrants themselves.

Political and Football World Slam the Comments

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer demanded a swift apology after the comments sparked fury across the political scene.

Football anti-racism group Kick It Out called the remarks “disgraceful and deeply divisive” at a time when football strives to unite communities. They added:

“Manchester United has a diverse fan base and is based in a city enriched by immigrants. This type of language and leadership has no place in English football.”

Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride criticised the use of the word “colonised” as pejorative but acknowledged widespread public concern over immigration levels. He said:

“I wouldn’t use that term colonised. However, he is referencing something that worries millions—the scale of migration has been too high for too long.”

Mixed Reactions: Support from Truss and Farage

Not everyone was unsympathetic. Former PM Liz Truss urged business leaders to do more to help fix the country, saying:

“We need their skills, especially to replace senior bureaucrats who have failed.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage defended Sir Jim’s comments, hitting back at the PM:

“Britain has undergone unprecedented mass immigration that has changed the character of many areas. Labour may ignore it but Reform won’t.”

FA Launches Probe as Manchester United Quiet

The Football Association is now investigating whether Sir Jim’s remarks breached regulations or brought the game into disrepute. No timeline or potential sanctions have been announced.

Manchester United has stayed silent on the controversy, leaving the matter to the FA’s disciplinary process even after the apology.

Watch this space as the fallout from Sir Jim’s explosive claim continues to unfold.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SCUMBAGS Elderly Men Hurt in Dudley Gold and Silver Coin Heist

UK News

PAEDO STING Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

BREAKING

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

EMERGENCY LANDING Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIRST PICTURES Man Stabbed in Hoxton Sparks Midnight Mayhem

UK News

Man Stabbed in Hoxton Sparks Midnight Mayhem

UK News

GONE BUST Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MURDER NOT SUICIDE Jeffrey Epstein’s death a murder, not suicide, claims pathologist who saw post mortem

UK News

Jeffrey Epstein’s death a murder, not suicide, claims pathologist who saw post mortem

UK News
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

DRUG ADDICT KNIFEMAN Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News

MASS HAUL Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live