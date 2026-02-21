Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

  Poll Reveals South East London Fury Last week, News Shopper asked readers if Sir...

Published: 6:56 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 12:58 pm February 21, 2026
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

 

Poll Reveals South East London Fury

Last week, News Shopper asked readers if Sir Keir should quit after promoting ex-Labour minister Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Critics slammed the move, citing Mandelson’s past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Out of 1,408 verified votes, a clear majority in South East London demanded Sir Keir’s resignation. Here’s the breakdown:

  • 652 South East London voters said “Resign!”
  • 465 from the same region backed Sir Keir to stay
  • Outside South East London, 183 want him gone, 84 want him to remain
  • Only 24 remained unsure

The data shows about 58% of South East Londoners want Sir Keir to quit, versus 42% who don’t.

Top Aides Flee Amid Growing Backlash

The scandal escalated with two senior Downing Street aides stepping down. Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney took “full responsibility” for advising Mandelson’s appointment and resigned early this month. Communications Director Tim Allan followed, eager to “allow a new Number 10 team to be built.”

Sir Keir even scrapped a public speech on February 9, opting instead to brief MPs and staff on the fallout. He issued a rare apology to Epstein’s victims but flat-out refused to resign, vowing to lead the government through the storm.

Peerage Row Adds Fuel to the Fire

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir faced fresh heat over nominating Matthew Doyle, his former communications chief, for a peerage. Doyle previously campaigned for Labour councillor Sean Morton — later convicted for possessing child abuse images.

Starmer admitted Doyle had not been fully honest during vetting and stripped him of the Labour whip. But critics say this is just another blunder in a string of shady appointments tied to sexual misconduct.

Opponents Call for Starmer’s Head

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch tore into the PM, accusing him of stuffing the government with “hypocrites and paedophile apologists.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hinted a leadership shake-up might be unavoidable. Several Labour backbenchers and unions have voiced their worries, though some senior ministers remain loyal and no cabinet resignations have followed.

Starmer Clings to Power Despite Uproar

National polls reflect an electorate divided but increasingly sceptical of Sir Keir’s leadership. Still, the PM insists he will not quit. “I will never walk away,” Starmer declared, determined to lead Labour into the next general election “from the front.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

UK News

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

FATAL CRASH 94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

TEEN SEX ATTACK Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News

Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PERFECT SON Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

BABY KILLER Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News

Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News
Watch Live