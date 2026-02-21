Poll Reveals South East London Fury

Last week, News Shopper asked readers if Sir Keir should quit after promoting ex-Labour minister Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Critics slammed the move, citing Mandelson’s past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Out of 1,408 verified votes, a clear majority in South East London demanded Sir Keir’s resignation. Here’s the breakdown:

652 South East London voters said “Resign!”

465 from the same region backed Sir Keir to stay

Outside South East London, 183 want him gone, 84 want him to remain

Only 24 remained unsure

The data shows about 58% of South East Londoners want Sir Keir to quit, versus 42% who don’t.

Top Aides Flee Amid Growing Backlash

The scandal escalated with two senior Downing Street aides stepping down. Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney took “full responsibility” for advising Mandelson’s appointment and resigned early this month. Communications Director Tim Allan followed, eager to “allow a new Number 10 team to be built.”

Sir Keir even scrapped a public speech on February 9, opting instead to brief MPs and staff on the fallout. He issued a rare apology to Epstein’s victims but flat-out refused to resign, vowing to lead the government through the storm.

Peerage Row Adds Fuel to the Fire

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir faced fresh heat over nominating Matthew Doyle, his former communications chief, for a peerage. Doyle previously campaigned for Labour councillor Sean Morton — later convicted for possessing child abuse images.

Starmer admitted Doyle had not been fully honest during vetting and stripped him of the Labour whip. But critics say this is just another blunder in a string of shady appointments tied to sexual misconduct.

Opponents Call for Starmer’s Head

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch tore into the PM, accusing him of stuffing the government with “hypocrites and paedophile apologists.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hinted a leadership shake-up might be unavoidable. Several Labour backbenchers and unions have voiced their worries, though some senior ministers remain loyal and no cabinet resignations have followed.

Starmer Clings to Power Despite Uproar

National polls reflect an electorate divided but increasingly sceptical of Sir Keir’s leadership. Still, the PM insists he will not quit. “I will never walk away,” Starmer declared, determined to lead Labour into the next general election “from the front.”