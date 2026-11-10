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DRONE DRUGS PLOT Six Arrested After Suspected Drone Smuggling Plot Targeting Isle of Sheppey Prison

Six men have been arrested after police uncovered a suspected operation to use drones to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into a prison on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Officers discovered an abandoned drone, suspected drugs and mobile phones packaged for delivery during an investigation in the early hours of Sunday 8 November 2026.

The arrests followed a report of a burglary at a nearby cricket club, which led officers to search the surrounding area.

During the operation, police found suspects hiding in unusual locations, including the boot of a car and the back garden of a residential property.

Five men from London and one from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison.

All six have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 10 At 14.58.18

Burglary Report Leads Police to Suspected Prison Smuggling Operation

Police were initially called at 1.43am following reports of a burglary at a cricket club near the prison.

Officers searching the area located a suspicious vehicle and detained a man sitting inside.

A second suspect was subsequently discovered hiding in the back garden of a nearby property.

Both men were detained as officers continued searching the surrounding area.

During those enquiries, police discovered an abandoned drone in a field.

Investigators believe the aircraft may have been used in an attempt to deliver prohibited items into the nearby prison.

Drugs and Mobile Phones Found Wrapped in Tights

Officers searching the area recovered packages containing suspected drugs and mobile phones.

The items had been wrapped in tights, with hooks attached, in what police believe was preparation for an attempted aerial delivery.

The unusual packaging is consistent with the suspected use of a drone to transport the packages towards the prison.

Police have not disclosed the quantity or type of suspected drugs recovered, the number of mobile phones seized or whether any packages reached prisoners.

It has also not been confirmed whether the drone had entered prison airspace before being abandoned.

Suspect Discovered Hiding in Car Boot

As the investigation continued, patrol officers stopped another suspicious vehicle in nearby Squires Court.

One man was found sitting in the driver’s seat.

A second suspect was discovered hiding inside the boot of the vehicle.

Both were detained.

Officers also recovered another package from beneath the car.

The package was similarly wrapped in tights and contained mobile phones, according to police.

The discovery strengthened investigators’ suspicions that the vehicles and individuals were connected to an attempt to convey prohibited items into the prison.

Further Arrests in Eastchurch High Street

Two more men were later stopped by police in Eastchurch High Street.

Both were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the suspected smuggling operation.

The six suspects comprise five London men aged 21, 23, 23, 25 and 30, together with a 24-year-old man from Birmingham.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Investigation Into Suspected Drone Delivery Continues

Police are continuing to investigate the suspected operation, including the recovered drone, vehicles and packages.

The prison targeted in the suspected plot has not been identified in the police statement.

The Isle of Sheppey is home to several prison facilities, including HMP Elmley, HMP Swaleside and HMP Standford Hill.

Drones have increasingly become a security concern for prisons because they can be used to transport prohibited items over perimeter fences.

Mobile phones and illegal drugs are among the items authorities work to prevent from entering prisons.

Police have not confirmed whether the recovered drone successfully delivered any prohibited items or whether further suspects are being sought.

No charges have been announced, and all six men remain under investigation.

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