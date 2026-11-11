Six fire engines were deployed to a blaze at a metal recycling centre near Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire, with residents warned to keep windows and doors closed as a large plume of smoke spread from the site.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident south of Cotgrave, close to the A46, on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames while emergency control operators received a large volume of calls from members of the public concerned about the smoke.

By 7pm, the fire service confirmed that the blaze had been contained, although a substantial smoke plume remained visible.

Residents living nearby were urged to stay indoors where possible, close their windows and doors, and avoid the area while firefighters continued their work.

Six Fire Appliances Sent to Metal Recycling Centre

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that six fire appliances were attending the incident.

Crews worked at the metal recycling facility as smoke rose from the site, prompting numerous calls to Joint Fire Control.

The service reassured members of the public that firefighters were already aware of the incident and dealing with the blaze.

The exact location of the recycling centre has not been identified in the information released, other than that it is south of Cotgrave near the A46.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Fire Contained but Large Smoke Plume Remains

In an update issued at approximately 7pm on Wednesday, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews had succeeded in containing the blaze.

However, firefighters warned that smoke continued to pose a concern for nearby communities.

The service said:

“We’re continuing to deal with the recycling centre fire near Cotgrave.

“The fire is contained but there is a large smoke plume.

“Local residents are urged to close windows and doors to avoid the smoke plume. And avoid the area if possible whilst our crews do their work.”

Firefighters remained at the recycling centre following the update.

Residents Warned to Close Windows and Doors

People living or working near the scene were advised to take precautions against smoke from the fire.

Residents were asked to keep windows and external doors closed to help prevent smoke entering their properties.

Motorists were also urged to avoid roads immediately surrounding the incident so emergency vehicles could access the recycling centre.

The fire service has not confirmed whether smoke affected visibility on the nearby A46 or whether any roads were closed.

Cause of Cotgrave Recycling Centre Fire Unknown

The circumstances surrounding the blaze remain unclear.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has not announced what caused the fire or identified the materials involved beyond the initial description of the site as a metal recycling centre.

There has also been no confirmation of injuries or evacuations.

Although firefighters reported that the blaze was contained by 7pm, the fire service had not confirmed that it was fully extinguished.

Further updates are expected through Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service as crews complete their work at the scene.