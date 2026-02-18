Six Held After Shocking Shots Fired and Stabbing in Kingswinford

Chaos erupted in Kingswinford in the early hours as gunfire and a stabbing rocked the quiet neighbourhood. West Midlands Police have arrested six men following the violent disorder on Ketley Fields just after 1am on 18 February.

Stabbing Victim Hospitalised but Stable

A 23-year-old man was found with stab wounds and rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-changing. In a twist, police also arrested him on suspicion of firearm possession.

High-Speed Chase and Dramatic Arrests

Armed cops, backed by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), launched a pursuit ending in four more arrests on Oak Lane. Two men, aged 22 and 29, were found hiding in trees, while another 22-year-old was discovered in a well, suffering a broken leg and taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two more men, aged 23 and 33, were arrested nearby. All six suspects now face charges linked to firearm possession.

Police Keep Area on Lockdown, Call for Info

A cordon remains in place on Ketley Fields as enquiries continue. West Midlands Police have boosted patrols to calm nerves in the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via LiveChat or call 101, quoting incident number 137 of 18 February.