Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Six Held After Shocking Shots Fired and Stabbing in Kingswinford

Chaos erupted in Kingswinford in the early hours as gunfire and a stabbing rocked the...

Published: 12:16 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 3:18 pm February 18, 2026

Chaos erupted in Kingswinford in the early hours as gunfire and a stabbing rocked the quiet neighbourhood. West Midlands Police have arrested six men following the violent disorder on Ketley Fields just after 1am on 18 February.

Stabbing Victim Hospitalised but Stable

A 23-year-old man was found with stab wounds and rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-changing. In a twist, police also arrested him on suspicion of firearm possession.

High-Speed Chase and Dramatic Arrests

Armed cops, backed by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), launched a pursuit ending in four more arrests on Oak Lane. Two men, aged 22 and 29, were found hiding in trees, while another 22-year-old was discovered in a well, suffering a broken leg and taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two more men, aged 23 and 33, were arrested nearby. All six suspects now face charges linked to firearm possession.

Police Keep Area on Lockdown, Call for Info

A cordon remains in place on Ketley Fields as enquiries continue. West Midlands Police have boosted patrols to calm nerves in the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via LiveChat or call 101, quoting incident number 137 of 18 February.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CHILLING CCTV Saudi Student Stabbed to Death in Shocking Cambridge Attack

UK News

STILL ON THE RUN UK Rapper DSAVV Ditches Police and Drops New Track While on the Run

UK News

SET FOR TRIAL Ex-Swindon Teacher Bailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse Claims

Court News

FIRST PICTURE Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH AND RESCUE 10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

UK News

HIGH SPEED CHASE Campervan Crooks Nabbed After Nail-Biting Police Chase

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Rotherham Rapist Jailed for Decades-Old Attacks on Teen Girl

UK News

BRUTAL ASSAULT Callous Rapist Locked Up for Attacking Woman He Met on Night Out

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

SERIAL FLASHER Man Charged Over Multiple Exposure Incidents in Norfolk

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WATER WOES DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News

DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News

BANNED ASA Bans TfL Ad for Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

UK News

ASA Bans TfL Ad for Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

UK News

LONDON CHAOS Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News

Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

NO REMORSE Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Court News

Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Court News

MURDER PROBE Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News

Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Early Hours Attack on Kilburn High Road London

Breaking News

Man Stabbed in Early Hours Attack on Kilburn High Road London

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News
Watch Live