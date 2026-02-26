Watch Live
CASE SMASHED Six Men Found Guilty of Brutal Dewsbury Park Murder

  Shamus Hussain Chased and Slain in Crow Nest Park Six men have been found...

Published: 7:48 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 7:48 pm February 26, 2026

 

Shamus Hussain Chased and Slain in Crow Nest Park

Six men have been found guilty over the brutal murder of 25-year-old Shamus Hussain in Dewsbury. The young man was chased into Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury Moor, last July before being viciously attacked and stabbed to death.

 

Six-Week Trial Ends in Guilty Verdicts

After a tense six-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, four men were convicted of murder, while two others were found guilty of manslaughter on 26 February. The deadly assault stemmed from a heated argument on Pilgrim Drive involving Shamus and the group.

 

Meet the Men Behind the Attack

  • Saqlain Ali, 21, Pilgrim Drive – Murder
  • Basit Ali, 31, Pilgrim Drive – Murder
  • Sakeb Ali Khan, 32, Pilgrim Drive – Murder
  • Zeeshan Khan, 19, Pilgrim Crescent – Murder
  • Asim Akram, 21, Pilgrim Crescent – Manslaughter
  • Faizaan Akram, 19, Pilgrim Crescent – Manslaughter

Brutal Ambush with Bats, Hockey Sticks and Knives

 

On the evening of 12 July last year, following a row, the gang tracked Shamus into Crow Nest Park. They launched a savage attack armed with baseball bats, hockey sticks and knives. Shamus was stabbed twice in the back, suffering fatal injuries.

 

Police Smash the Case with CCTV Evidence

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) led a relentless investigation. Officers scoured CCTV footage from the park and nearby streets, piecing together Shamus’s final moments. Their hard work secured the convictions and brought justice for the victim.

