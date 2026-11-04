Snow could be on the horizon for Kent next weekend after one weather forecasting source began showing the possibility of wintry conditions across the county.

Early weather data has raised the prospect of snow between Friday, 13 November, and Sunday, 15 November, with the strongest signal appearing during Sunday.

However, the forecasts remain highly uncertain, and the Met Office has not confirmed that snow will fall in Kent.

With more than a week still to go, significant changes in temperature, wind direction and weather systems could see the prospect of snowfall disappear altogether.

Early forecast suggests snow possible between November 13 and 15

One independent weather forecaster has highlighted predictions suggesting a growing possibility of snow during the second weekend of November.

According to the data shared, the following probabilities were indicated:

Friday, 13 November: A 36% possibility of snow.

A 36% possibility of snow. Saturday, 14 November: A 30% possibility during the day, increasing to 60% overnight.

A 30% possibility during the day, increasing to 60% overnight. Sunday, 15 November: A peak indication of 80%, falling to approximately 54% between 9am and midday.

The figures come from one unspecified forecasting source and have not been independently verified.

They should not be interpreted as confirmed probabilities of snowfall across the whole of Kent.

Different forecasting models can produce substantially different predictions, particularly when looking more than seven days ahead.

What does the Met Office forecast say?

The Met Office’s latest long-range forecast, updated on Wednesday, 4 November, suggests that colder conditions could develop across parts of the UK towards the end of next week.

However, its outlook indicates that any wintry showers are more likely to affect northern parts of the country.

Southern England could instead experience milder, wetter conditions before becoming drier again.

The Met Office has not issued a specific forecast confirming snowfall in Kent over the weekend of 13 to 15 November.

Its longer-range guidance also stresses that confidence in the timing and extent of any colder weather remains low.

Will snow settle in Kent?

Even if colder air reaches south-east England, several factors would need to come together for snow to settle.

Temperatures would need to fall sufficiently while precipitation was occurring, particularly at lower elevations and near the coast.

At this stage, there is no reliable indication of how much snow could fall, which areas might be affected or whether any snowfall would accumulate.

Forecasters will be watching subsequent weather-model updates to determine whether the early wintry signal strengthens or disappears.

Kent residents urged not to treat early predictions as certainty

People across Kent are being advised to keep an eye on updated forecasts rather than make plans based on the early snowfall figures.

Weather predictions become more reliable as the date approaches, with local temperatures and precipitation patterns easier to assess closer to the event.

For now, the possibility of snow remains an unconfirmed early indication rather than an established forecast.

Further updates are expected as the weekend of 13 to 15 November draws closer.