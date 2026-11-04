Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SNOW JOKE Early forecast suggests snow possible between November 13 and 15

Snow Storm Strands 100 Cars Near Buxton in Massive Traffic Chaos

Snow could be on the horizon for Kent next weekend after one weather forecasting source began showing the possibility of wintry conditions across the county.

Early weather data has raised the prospect of snow between Friday, 13 November, and Sunday, 15 November, with the strongest signal appearing during Sunday.

However, the forecasts remain highly uncertain, and the Met Office has not confirmed that snow will fall in Kent.

With more than a week still to go, significant changes in temperature, wind direction and weather systems could see the prospect of snowfall disappear altogether.

Early forecast suggests snow possible between November 13 and 15

One independent weather forecaster has highlighted predictions suggesting a growing possibility of snow during the second weekend of November.

According to the data shared, the following probabilities were indicated:

  • Friday, 13 November: A 36% possibility of snow.
  • Saturday, 14 November: A 30% possibility during the day, increasing to 60% overnight.
  • Sunday, 15 November: A peak indication of 80%, falling to approximately 54% between 9am and midday.

The figures come from one unspecified forecasting source and have not been independently verified.

They should not be interpreted as confirmed probabilities of snowfall across the whole of Kent.

Different forecasting models can produce substantially different predictions, particularly when looking more than seven days ahead.

What does the Met Office forecast say?

The Met Office’s latest long-range forecast, updated on Wednesday, 4 November, suggests that colder conditions could develop across parts of the UK towards the end of next week.

However, its outlook indicates that any wintry showers are more likely to affect northern parts of the country.

Southern England could instead experience milder, wetter conditions before becoming drier again.

The Met Office has not issued a specific forecast confirming snowfall in Kent over the weekend of 13 to 15 November.

Its longer-range guidance also stresses that confidence in the timing and extent of any colder weather remains low.

Will snow settle in Kent?

Even if colder air reaches south-east England, several factors would need to come together for snow to settle.

Temperatures would need to fall sufficiently while precipitation was occurring, particularly at lower elevations and near the coast.

At this stage, there is no reliable indication of how much snow could fall, which areas might be affected or whether any snowfall would accumulate.

Forecasters will be watching subsequent weather-model updates to determine whether the early wintry signal strengthens or disappears.

Kent residents urged not to treat early predictions as certainty

People across Kent are being advised to keep an eye on updated forecasts rather than make plans based on the early snowfall figures.

Weather predictions become more reliable as the date approaches, with local temperatures and precipitation patterns easier to assess closer to the event.

For now, the possibility of snow remains an unconfirmed early indication rather than an established forecast.

Further updates are expected as the weekend of 13 to 15 November draws closer.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DEALER JAILED Cocaine dealer jailed after police spot him cycling without lights in Tunbridge Wells

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Rotherhithe warehouse fire: Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze in south-east London

UK News

GUN PULLED Teenager jailed for four years after pulling an imitation gun on Porsche Cayenne seller in £72,500 robbery attempt

UK News

BANNED Cleckheaton man banned from approaching women and going near schools under indefinite court order

UK News

HOLIDAY HORRORS Drunk TUI passenger faces jail after exposing herself on flight from Birmingham to Florida

UK News

TWO DEAD Two prisoners die at HMP Ranby as police investigate suspected contaminated drugs

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Man threatens to set house on fire during eviction stand-off as Norfolk primary school evacuated

UK News

VIOLENT RAPIST Dylan Millns jailed for 15 years after repeatedly raping and violently attacking woman in Nottingham

UK News

BLUE BADGE SCAM Hayes woman ordered to pay £2,514 after using mother’s Blue Badge to park outside school

UK News

AWAITING SENTANCE Paul Holloway found guilty of murdering Mark Regan after victim’s screams heard during 999 call in Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARMED LOCKDOWN Two Hemel Hempstead schools placed in lockdown as armed police reportedly respond to nearby incident

Breaking News, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Two arrested over Trowbridge stabbing as police hunt Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47

UK News

LONG DELAYS A20 traffic held near Roundhill Tunnel in Folkestone after car catches fire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

FIND MADDIE Urgent appeal to find missing girl Maddie John, 15, last seen boarding bus in Maidstone

UK News

BIKE CRACKDOWN Police seize three illegal Surron electric motorbikes in Falmouth crackdown

UK News

TAKE AWAY BLAZE Man jumps from first-floor window as 70 firefighters tackle major takeaway blaze in Finsbury Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Former Greater Manchester Teacher Charged with Child Sex Offences Involving Upskirting

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman, 19, seriously injured in motorbike crash on A374 Plymouth Road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News

DIZZY DRVER JAILED Disqualified Range Rover driver jailed after 104mph police chase across East Sussex

National News

FREE TRAVEL Brighton care leavers offered free bus travel as council marks awareness month

National News
Watch Live