Woman Charged in Two Motel Murders After Deadly Selfie Post

  21-Year-Old Woman Faces Murder Charges Over Two Motel Deaths Police are probing whether a...

Published: 12:28 am February 28, 2026
Updated: 12:28 am February 28, 2026

 

21-Year-Old Woman Faces Murder Charges Over Two Motel Deaths

Police are probing whether a 21-year-old woman, identified only as Kim, claimed more victims after she posted selfies online with creepy hashtags like “follow me” and “DM for follow back” on the day her second alleged victim died. Kim is charged with two counts of murder after two men in their twenties were found dead at Seoul motels on 28 January and 9 February.

Chilling ChatGPT Queries Reveal Deadly Intent

Evidence from Kim’s phone reveals she asked ChatGPT multiple times: “What happens if you take sleeping pills with alcohol?” and “Could someone die?” Authorities say her repeated questions prove she knew mixing drugs with alcohol could be fatal.

  • Post-mortems showed both men had high levels of various drugs in their systems.
  • Kim admitted spiking their drinks with sedatives but denies she intended to kill.

Social Media Scrutiny Intensifies

Investigators suspect Kim’s social media activity is more than just posting selfies. On the same day her second victim died, she uploaded a photo tagged “follow me,” “follow back,” and “DM for follow back.” Police think she may have used social networks to lure more victims.

Failed Attempt and Dark History

Authorities revealed Kim previously tried to kill her ex-boyfriend in December by spiking his drink, leaving him unconscious for two days. After he recovered, he reported the attack.

Police believe she learned from this failed attempt and cranked up the drug doses in her later murders. Both victims died shortly after checking into motels with Kim, where she stayed only briefly before leaving.

Kim reportedly has a history of mental health treatment. Police are waiting on psychiatric assessments while hunting for additional victims.

Related News

