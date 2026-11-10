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CALL FOR ACTION Sofas Thrown From Tower Block Staircase in Haringey as Resident Warns Someone Could Be Killed

A Haringey resident has raised serious safety concerns after witnessing someone throwing sofas and other heavy furniture from an elevated staircase onto communal grounds and a car park, narrowly missing a passing vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened at approximately 3.25pm on Tuesday 3 November 2026, on a residential estate in the Bruce Grove area of north London.

According to an eyewitness account shared in a local Facebook group, an individual was seen throwing large quantities of furniture, including two entire sofas, from the top of an external staircase.

The objects landed on grass and in the communal car park below, where vehicles were entering and leaving at the time.

The resident claims one of the falling objects landed directly in front of an approaching vehicle, raising fears that someone could have been seriously injured.

The witness has also criticised the response from police, alleging that officers left without identifying the person responsible or requesting video evidence of the incident.

Two Sofas Allegedly Thrown From Height

In a lengthy social media post, the resident described watching someone throw bulky furniture from an external staircase without checking whether anybody was underneath.

The witness said:

“At approximately 3:25pm today, I witnessed someone throwing large quantities of furniture, including TWO entire sofas, from the top of the external staircase of one of the blocks, down onto the grass and into the communal car park.”

The resident claimed several vehicles were using the car park while the furniture was being thrown.

They added:

“Multiple vehicles were entering and leaving the car park while this was happening, and one of the objects landed directly in front of an approaching vehicle.”

The communal space is regularly used by residents, pedestrians, dog walkers and animals.

The witness warned that falling furniture could have struck someone walking below or caused a serious collision.

There has been no independent confirmation of any injuries or damage to vehicles.

Resident Criticises Police Response

The eyewitness said they contacted police immediately after witnessing the incident but were disappointed with how officers dealt with the report.

According to the social media account, the resident repeatedly attempted to direct police to the correct building and provided a description of the individual involved.

However, they alleged that officers left without establishing who was responsible.

The witness also claimed police did not ask to examine video footage they had recorded.

“I contacted the police, but was extremely disappointed by their response,” the resident wrote.

“Despite repeatedly trying to direct officers to the correct building and provide a description of the individual, they left without establishing who was responsible or even asking to see my video evidence.”

The Metropolitan Police has not provided a response to these allegations in the material available.

It is therefore unclear what action officers took, whether any enquiries remain ongoing or whether the footage has subsequently been reviewed.

Broken Glass and Furniture Reportedly Left Across Estate

The resident also raised concerns about the condition of the communal areas following the incident.

They claimed that furniture and other objects remained scattered across the estate, with broken glass left on the ground.

According to the post, the debris created further hazards for children, pedestrians, vehicles and animals using the communal space.

The witness said they had recordings showing the furniture being thrown, as well as footage of the aftermath.

They warned that broken glass could cause injuries to pets being walked or allowed outside.

It is not known whether the dumped items have since been removed or whether the estate’s management has arranged a clean-up.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 10 At 03.01.25

Claims of Repeated Dangerous Dumping

The resident said the reported incident was not an isolated problem.

They alleged that people regularly throw rubbish and other objects from windows, balconies and staircases on the estate.

The witness also claimed that furniture and household waste are frequently dumped in communal areas.

They questioned whether enough was being done to prevent dangerous behaviour and called for stronger action from Haringey Council and the Metropolitan Police.

In the post, the resident asked:

“How long is this supposed to continue? Does somebody have to be seriously injured or killed, or someone’s pet have to die before Haringey Council and the police take these incidents seriously?”

The allegations of repeated incidents have not been independently verified.

Calls for Action Over Estate Safety

The incident has raised concerns about the potential danger posed by heavy objects being thrown from height in residential areas.

Large items of furniture falling from an elevated staircase could cause serious injuries to anyone below, particularly in communal spaces used by residents and passing vehicles.

The witness urged authorities to address what they described as an ongoing problem with dangerous dumping and antisocial behaviour.

“Residents deserve to feel safe in their own homes and communal spaces,” they wrote.

“We shouldn’t have to live with the constant risk of dangerous and reckless behaviour around our homes.”

The precise estate and building involved have not been independently confirmed.

UKNIP has not established whether the Metropolitan Police or Haringey Council has received a formal complaint about the incident or what action, if any, has been taken.

Anyone witnessing objects being thrown from height where people are at immediate risk should contact police on 999.

Non-emergency incidents can be reported to the Metropolitan Police on 101, while concerns about dumped furniture and hazards in communal areas can be raised with Haringey Council or the relevant property management organisation.

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