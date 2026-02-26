Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Soham Killer Ian Huntley Fighting for Life After Brutal Jail Attack

Ian Huntley, the notorious Soham child killer, is fighting for his life after being left...

Published: 11:22 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 11:22 am February 26, 2026

Ian Huntley, the notorious Soham child killer, is fighting for his life after being left unconscious and bleeding following a savage attack inside HMP Frankland.

Frenzied Assault Leaves Huntley Airlifted to Hospital

The 52-year-old was found in a pool of blood on his prison wing around 9am after a violent inmate launched a brutal attack. Sources reveal Huntley’s condition is “touch and go.”

“It was absolute chaos,” a source said. “Huntley is usually heavily protected, so someone must have timed it perfectly to strike when he wasn’t with guards. They likely used a weapon given the severity of his injuries.”

The attack at the high-security jail in County Durham echoes previous incidents, including the fatal stabbing of paedophile rocker Ian Watkins last October at Wakefield Prison.

Huntley’s Dark History Makes Him a Target Behind Bars

Huntley is serving life sentences for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, whose disappearance shook the nation.

He lured the schoolgirls to his home before killing them, sparking a massive nationwide manhunt. Huntley was found guilty in 2003 and is locked up at Frankland.

 

His reputation as a child killer has made him a prime target in prison. In 2010, armed robber Damien Fowkes slashed Huntley’s throat in the same jail, sending him to the hospital.

In 2005, murderer Mark Hobson threw boiling water over him at Wakefield Prison.

Jail Guards Crack Down on Huntley’s Provocative Items

Officers recently seized a red Manchester United-style shirt Huntley was wearing, which carried a chilling No 10—likely a sick reference to the ages of his victims. Inmates had complained about the top.

Other confiscated items include framed photos of Huntley with ex-fiancée Maxine Carr and several DVDs.

 

Legacy of Horror Still Haunting Families

“He knew how the girls would react because that’s how they reacted when he killed them,” said one reporter, referring to Huntley’s eerie knowledge during interviews shortly after the murders.

Despite Huntley’s claims in court that the deaths were accidental, tapes recorded in prison revealed he deliberately killed Jessica to silence her.

His continued lies leave the families of victims without closure.

Huntley will not be eligible for release until 2042.

More news from Bath

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TWO ARRESTED Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

REAL CSI Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News

PETROL BOMB ATTACK Mother Left Fighting For Life After Petrol Bomb Attack in Stoke

UK News

TRAGIC M40 CRASH Young Woman Dies Following Horror Collision

UK News

GROOMING SPREE Ex-police trainee jailed for grooming two young girls

UK News

CROCODILE TEARS Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CLOSURE THREAT Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News

Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News

VIOLENT TUBE THEFT Woman Jailed for Rubbishing Phone and Snatching Cash on Central Line Train

UK News

Woman Jailed for Rubbishing Phone and Snatching Cash on Central Line Train

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News

M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DOG WALKER ATTACKED Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

UK News

Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

UK News

FAKE BEER Drug Dealer Jailed After Hiding Class A Drugs in Fake Beer Can

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Hiding Class A Drugs in Fake Beer Can

UK News

BUSTED AND BANGED UP Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News

Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SHOCKING CONDITIONS Horror at County Durham Farm: Dead and Dying Horses Found

UK News

Horror at County Durham Farm: Dead and Dying Horses Found

UK News

CLEAR MESSAGE SENT Dorking Kidnap Gang Caged for Over 36 Years

UK News

Dorking Kidnap Gang Caged for Over 36 Years

UK News

EXTREME HAUL Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News
Watch Live