Rising Athletics Star Arrested

Abdinasir Elmi, 26, a Somali long-distance runner chasing asylum in Britain, has been hit with serious sex offence charges. The athlete, who has been making waves on the track this year, is accused of sexual assault by penetration and intentional strangulation.

Allegations from April in Bournemouth

The alleged attacks reportedly happened on April 22, 2025, in Lower Gardens and Central Gardens, Bournemouth. Despite his immigration status still pending, Elmi has been training with Bournemouth Athletic Club and competes internationally for Bahrain.

Court Appearance and Denial

Elmi appeared before magistrates last month and was remanded in custody ahead of his trial at Bournemouth Crown Court next February. He strongly denies all charges against him.