Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

Giovanni Tchuda, 21, has been jailed for nearly six years after launching a brutal knife attack on his father at their home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. The shocking assault happened last May and has left the family scarred for life.

Premeditated Ambush Ends with Dad in Hospital

Tchuda, originally from Guinea-Bissau and brought to the UK by his father in 2018, hid in the bathroom before striking. Armed with a kitchen knife, he stabbed Marcelino multiple times — slashing the head, chest, back, and even the eye. The attack was so vicious the blade snapped, but Tchuda kept going.

Marcelino suffered collapsed lungs and required surgery. Terrified for his life, he now refuses all contact with his son.

Judge Slams ‘Wicked and Ferocious’ Attack

Judge Andrew Shaw branded the assault “wicked and ferocious,” saying it was clearly planned. Court evidence revealed Tchuda’s disturbing obsession with knives and prior online searches for weapons.

Claiming he “snapped” due to a strained relationship, Tchuda’s defence was dismissed given the brutal, premeditated nature of the crime. Without prior convictions, he faces a 5-year, 9-month sentence – and likely deportation once released.