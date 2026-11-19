National Express is withdrawing two scheduled coach routes linking south-east London with Kent from Monday 7 December.

The operator said routes 007 and 022 were no longer commercially viable because of falling passenger numbers and rising operating costs.

Both currently serve Lewisham and Eltham, providing direct coach connections to destinations in Kent.

Which coach routes are being withdrawn?

The 007 links London Victoria with Canterbury, Folkestone and Dover, stopping at Elephant and Castle, Lewisham and Eltham.

The 022 runs from London Victoria through Elephant and Castle, Lewisham and Eltham to Whitstable, Canterbury, Margate and Ramsgate.

National Express said it had discussed possible support with Kent County Council but funding was unavailable because the authority was prioritising socially necessary local bus services.

Neil Collins, Director of Coach Network Planning at National Express, said: “We recognise the importance of these services to local communities and understand that their withdrawal will be disappointing for many.”

He said rising costs and declining demand meant the routes could not continue on a commercial basis.

The company said passengers who have already purchased advance tickets for journeys after 7 December will be contacted, with refunds arranged where applicable.