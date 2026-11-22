Drivers in south London could face new 20mph limits on several major roads under proposals being considered by Transport for London.

TfL is consulting on plans to reduce existing 30mph limits on sections of the A21 in Lewisham and Bromley, the A232 in Croydon, the A24 in Merton and the A217 in Wandsworth.

A separate proposal covers service roads alongside the A3 in Kingston and Merton, rather than the main carriageway.

Where could the limits change?

On the A21, the proposed restrictions cover Bromley Road and Bromley Hill, between the Sangley Road area in Catford and Avondale Road, including stretches through Bellingham and Downham.

On the A232, they would affect Wickham Road through Shirley, including the approaches to Upper Shirley Road roundabout and the Croydon-Bromley boundary.

The A24 scheme covers Morden Road between Morden Hall Road and Merantun Way, continuing towards Christchurch Road and Colliers Wood.

In Wandsworth, the plans include Swandon Way and Wandsworth Roundabout, with short sections of connecting roads also included.

For the A3, TfL is proposing lower limits on service roads between Kingston Vale and Hook Road, including sections identified as Robin Hood Way, Beverley Way, Malden Way, Tolworth Rise and Hook Rise.

When would the changes start?

TfL expects work to begin in early 2027 if the proposals proceed. New signs and road markings would be installed, and some existing speed cameras adjusted.

The plans form part of TfL’s Lowering Speed Limits Programme and London’s Vision Zero ambition to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from the transport network by 2050.

Drivers can respond to the consultation before it closes. The restrictions remain proposals and are not yet in force.