A man has been locked up for a decade after sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman in Southampton, then attempting to shift the blame onto a family member.

Horrific Attack After Nightclub Night

Musafar Hotak, 25, was convicted at Southampton Crown Court for raping a woman in her 20s on July 12, 2022. The victim, separated from her friends and under the influence of alcohol, was approached by Hotak in a nearby park.

CCTV Seals Hotak’s Fate

Prosecutors used CCTV footage to confirm Hotak led the woman from the city centre to a relative’s flat where he was staying. Despite her repeated pleas to stop, he launched a violent and terrifying assault.

Desperate Denial Falls Flat

After being caught, Hotak tried to dodge responsibility by falsely claiming that a family member was the attacker. The court rejected his lie and handed down a 10-year prison sentence.

