Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled a blaze in the lift shaft of a Southampton apartment block after emergency crews were called to Shirley on Thursday afternoon.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out in a lift shaft on the top floor of a building in Selby Place.

Crews were called shortly after 1pm on Thursday, 26 November, with firefighters sent from St Mary’s, Totton, Hightown, Redbridge and Eastleigh.

Fire extinguished using three jets

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called shortly after 1pm this afternoon to reports of a fire in an apartment block on Selby Place, Southampton.

“Crews from St Mary’s, Totton, Hightown, Redbridge and Eastleigh attended the scene.

“The fire, which was located in the lift shaft on the top floor, was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using three jets.

“Crews returned to their stations at 2.30pm.”

Fire engines seen in Shirley

The response drew attention from people in Shirley, where several fire engines were seen in the Selby Road area.

One person living opposite the flats described hearing from residents that smoke had reached a corridor. The witness also claimed people had gone door to door to alert neighbours. Those accounts have not been independently confirmed by the fire service.

The fire service’s statement did not provide details of any injuries or the cause of the fire.