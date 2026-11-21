Southeastern passengers are set to benefit from 130 additional weekday train services when the operator introduces a new timetable on 13 December.

The increase is compared with the railway’s May timetable and includes 73 extra weekday services on its Metro routes in south-east London.

Almost all Metro routes are expected to have at least four trains an hour during the daytime from Monday to Saturday, with up to six on the Greenwich, Sidcup and Bexleyheath lines.

Direct services between the Sidcup line and Abbey Wood will also return, improving connections with the Elizabeth line.

The operator plans an additional 512 services each weekend across its network, including 296 on Saturdays and 216 on Sundays.

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s safety, planning and performance director, said: “People tell us they want trains they don’t have to plan their day around.”

He said the timetable would move towards a more frequent service and improve connections across south-east London.

Passengers should check the revised timetable for changes to their usual journeys.