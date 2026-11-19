British Transport Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was kicked in the chest and knocked from a Jubilee line train onto the platform at Southwark Underground station.

The woman suffered injuries to her lip and arm during the attack at around 6.10pm on Sunday 1 November 2026.

She later attended hospital for treatment.

Woman injured after being kicked from train

The assault happened as the Jubilee line service arrived at Southwark Underground station in central London.

According to British Transport Police, a man kicked the woman in the chest area, causing her to fall out of the train and onto the platform.

Officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information that could assist their investigation.

Police are asking passengers who witnessed the incident, or anyone who recognises the man pictured, to come forward.

The force has not identified the man publicly or confirmed his involvement in the assault.

British Transport Police appeal for witnesses

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police.

Witnesses can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 598 of 1 November.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

British Transport Police published the appeal on Thursday 19 November as enquiries continued into the assault.