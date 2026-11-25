Spanish police have uncovered an underground cannabis-growing site hidden beneath a fake children’s playground in Las Gabias, near Granada.

Officers found 1,954 cannabis plants in two rooms below a platform covered with artificial grass, a swing and a playhouse. The Guardia Civil said a hydraulic system raised the concealed entrance.

Five arrested in investigation

Five people have been arrested and three others are under investigation following searches across five municipalities in Granada province. Police said the alleged organiser has been remanded in custody.

The bunker measured about 180 square metres and contained lighting, ventilation and climate-control equipment. Investigators suspect it was illegally connected to the electricity network and used a volume of power comparable to around 100 homes.

More plants found at other sites

Police said a total of 2,479 plants were seized from three cultivation sites. Officers also recovered €22,970 in cash, vehicles and a stun gun.

The suspects face allegations including drug cultivation and production, electricity fraud and participation in a criminal organisation. They have not been named and are presumed innocent unless convicted.