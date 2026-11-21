A Russian cargo ship remained on fire in the Gulf of Finland on Sunday after being hit by drones, with Finnish and Estonian crews involved in the emergency response.

The vessel, identified as Sparta II, was struck on Saturday 21 November while sailing from St Petersburg towards Kaliningrad.

Russian authorities said two drones attacked the ship in international waters. The damaged vessel subsequently drifted into Finnish territorial waters.

Finland’s Border Guard said the fire continued overnight as rescue teams worked to contain the flames. The operation involved maritime units from Finland and Estonia.

Ship’s cargo remains unconfirmed

The vessel has previously been linked to Russian military logistics and is subject to sanctions, but officials have not established what it was carrying when the attack took place.

Finland’s military said the strike was likely carried out by Ukraine, although no formal claim of responsibility had been made in the information available.

Authorities said they were monitoring the risk of pollution and potential further explosions while carrying out the operation.

The Finnish Border Guard said the situation did not pose a danger to other maritime traffic at the time of its initial assessment.

Further updates on the vessel’s condition and the rescue operation were expected on Sunday.