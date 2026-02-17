A car tearing northbound on the M6 near Garstang was pulled over by police — and what they uncovered was shocking. Officers found a whopping 25kg of cocaine hidden in the boot, valued at around £2.5 million.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Major Drug Bust

At about 11am on Wednesday 20th August 2025, the Road Crime Team clocked a grey BMW M3 Competition blasting along the M6 at more than 100mph. The driver was forced to stop on Stubbins Lane near Garstang.

Stuart Wilson, 33, from Motherwell, Lanarkshire, looked nervous when questioned. “He asked if he was going to jail,” said officers. When pressed, Wilson admitted he had something in the boot — but didn’t know what it was.

Wilson Caught Red-Handed and Sent Down

A search of the car uncovered a box containing 25kg of cocaine. Wilson was arrested on the spot. He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply.

Wilson faced sentencing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday 5th February, where he was handed a five-year jail sentence.

Police chiefs praised the sharp work of the Road Crime Team for taking a major stash off the streets.