Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STAB HORROR Stabbing Horror in Mitcham: Victim Rushed to Hospital

Emergency Rush to Mitcham Scene London Ambulance Service sprang into action at 6.40pm on 19...

Published: 9:21 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 9:21 am February 20, 2026

Emergency Rush to Mitcham Scene

London Ambulance Service sprang into action at 6.40pm on 19 February after reports of a stabbing at the junction of Lindsey Close and Recreation Way, Mitcham.

Rapid Response Teams Deployed

A spokesperson confirmed crews sent included an ambulance team, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. London’s Air Ambulance trauma team also raced to the scene in a rapid response vehicle.

Victim Treated and Transported

The patient received urgent treatment on-site before being rushed to a major trauma centre for specialist care.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

REVENGE KILLING Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News

CONVICTED RAPIST Rapist repeatedly booked the Paddington hotel to lure victims with fake job offers

UK News

GRIM DISCOVERY Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FREED AFTER ARREST Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

LIVES SHATTERED Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TERROR ATTACK Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News

Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BRUTAL STABBING £10,000 Reward to Find Suspect in Hanwell Pub Murder

UK News

£10,000 Reward to Find Suspect in Hanwell Pub Murder

UK News

VIDEO NARSTY Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

UK News

Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

UK News

CAUGHT RED HANDED Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HORROR HIT AND RUN Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

UK News

Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

UK News

QUICK THINKING Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

UK News

Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

UK News

PAEDO STING Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

UK News

Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

UK News
Watch Live