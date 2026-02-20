Emergency Rush to Mitcham Scene

London Ambulance Service sprang into action at 6.40pm on 19 February after reports of a stabbing at the junction of Lindsey Close and Recreation Way, Mitcham.

Rapid Response Teams Deployed

A spokesperson confirmed crews sent included an ambulance team, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. London’s Air Ambulance trauma team also raced to the scene in a rapid response vehicle.

Victim Treated and Transported

The patient received urgent treatment on-site before being rushed to a major trauma centre for specialist care.