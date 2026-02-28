Watch Live
KNIFE ATTACK Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

Armed police officers sealed off part of a residential street in Winchester on Saturday morning...

Published: 12:49 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 1:04 pm February 28, 2026

Armed police officers sealed off part of a residential street in Winchester on Saturday morning after a stabbing incident that prompted a major emergency response.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that officers, along with ambulance crews, were called to an address on Cromwell Road shortly after 6am following reports of an assault.

A section of the road was quickly cordoned off as specialist officers arrived at the scene, with residents reporting a visible police presence and door-to-door enquiries taking place throughout the morning.

Police said the incident is believed to have involved a stabbing at a residential property, with enquiries ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers remained at the location for several hours while forensic work and investigations continued. It is not yet clear whether any arrests have been made or the condition of any injured person.

In a public appeal, police urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the area around the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 44260098823.

