A creepy stalker who falsely claimed his ex had died in a 999 hoax call has been locked up.

David Williams’ Reign of Terror

David Williams, 48, bombarded his former partner with texts, calls, and messages after their breakup in June last year. From 12 August, he even loitered outside her Peterborough home.

The victim revealed she felt like a prisoner in her own house, terrified by his relentless harassment.

Breaking Bail and Escalating Abuse

Despite bail conditions banning contact, Williams ignored orders. Police were called on 29 August after neighbours heard a furious row at the victim’s home. Officers found Williams had shown up days earlier with letters and a necklace.

He also sparked a paramedic visit by making a sick hoax 999 call, claiming she had died.

Williams was arrested again on 31 August. He later admitted breaching bail by texting the victim, insisting it was because she was ill. He stalked her at Peterborough City Hospital and made two bogus welfare check calls to police.

Justice Served

On 18 February at Peterborough Crown Court, Williams was handed a 12-month jail term after pleading guilty to stalking and using public communications to cause anxiety.

He also received a 10-year restraining order banning any contact with his victim.

Williams’ jail time sends a clear message: stalking and false emergency calls will not be tolerated.

