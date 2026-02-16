Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

Farage’s Legal Challenge Halts Election Cancellation

Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped plans to cancel local elections affecting 4.5 million voters after Nigel Farage launched a game-changing legal challenge. The Reform UK leader’s court action exposed the government’s scheme to keep councillors in place for a staggering seven years – nearly double the usual four-year term.

Counties Saved from Double Delay

The controversial cancellation targeted five key counties: West Sussex, East Sussex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Surrey. These areas, home to millions, would have faced “double delays,” with councillors stuck in office way beyond their standard mandates. The Electoral Commission flagged serious concerns about this unprecedented extension, lending crucial regulatory muscle to Farage’s fight.

Democracy Defended as Govt U-Turns

The combined weight of Farage’s legal action and the Electoral Commission’s objections left the government with no option but to reverse course. The watchdog criticised the move, warning that councillors serving nearly seven years would wreck democratic accountability. This forced Number 10 into an embarrassing climbdown.

“The Electoral Commission’s concerns about democratic accountability when councillors serve nearly double their normal term length undermined the government’s position.”

Millions of Voters Get Their Say

The local elections will now go ahead as planned in these five counties, covering commuter belts around London and vast rural areas in East Anglia. Voters in West Sussex, East Sussex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Surrey will face the ballot box as usual, ensuring their voices are heard after standard four-year cycles.

So far, Downing Street has remained tight-lipped on what sparked the original cancellation plan or whether council restructuring will be revisited after this political U-turn. But one thing’s clear: Farage’s legal weapon stopped Starmer’s government in its tracks, highlighting the power of legal challenges to protect democracy.