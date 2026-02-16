Watch Live

BREAKING NEWS

  • Home
  • UK News

LEGAL BOMBSHELL Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

  Farage’s Legal Challenge Halts Election Cancellation Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped plans to cancel...

Published: 2:00 am February 16, 2026
Updated: 3:04 pm February 16, 2026

 

Farage’s Legal Challenge Halts Election Cancellation

Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped plans to cancel local elections affecting 4.5 million voters after Nigel Farage launched a game-changing legal challenge. The Reform UK leader’s court action exposed the government’s scheme to keep councillors in place for a staggering seven years – nearly double the usual four-year term.

Counties Saved from Double Delay

The controversial cancellation targeted five key counties: West Sussex, East Sussex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Surrey. These areas, home to millions, would have faced “double delays,” with councillors stuck in office way beyond their standard mandates. The Electoral Commission flagged serious concerns about this unprecedented extension, lending crucial regulatory muscle to Farage’s fight.

Democracy Defended as Govt U-Turns

The combined weight of Farage’s legal action and the Electoral Commission’s objections left the government with no option but to reverse course. The watchdog criticised the move, warning that councillors serving nearly seven years would wreck democratic accountability. This forced Number 10 into an embarrassing climbdown.

“The Electoral Commission’s concerns about democratic accountability when councillors serve nearly double their normal term length undermined the government’s position.”

Millions of Voters Get Their Say

The local elections will now go ahead as planned in these five counties, covering commuter belts around London and vast rural areas in East Anglia. Voters in West Sussex, East Sussex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Surrey will face the ballot box as usual, ensuring their voices are heard after standard four-year cycles.

So far, Downing Street has remained tight-lipped on what sparked the original cancellation plan or whether council restructuring will be revisited after this political U-turn. But one thing’s clear: Farage’s legal weapon stopped Starmer’s government in its tracks, highlighting the power of legal challenges to protect democracy.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

UK: Cannabis Grower’s Daring Fence Leap Ends in Arrest

UK News

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Fatal Croydon Stabbing Sparks Major Police Hunt

UK News

BLAZE HORROR CLOSED THE M3 UK: Major Crash Sparks Fire, M3 Westbound Closed

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE UK: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Battersea Park Road

UK News

CAR ABLAZE UK: Chaos on A13 Westbound at Rainham

UK News

IN THE DEAD OF THE NIGHT UK: Ex-Nottingham Forest Boss Stabbed in London Home Invasion

UK News

HORROR CRASH Baby Seriously Injured in Horrific M6 Crash

Breaking News

AMMO SEIZED UK: Firearms and Ammo Seized in Tipton Raid

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TODDLER SNATCH Horror in Bergamo: Homeless Man Snatches Toddler, Breaks Her Leg

UK News

Horror in Bergamo: Homeless Man Snatches Toddler, Breaks Her Leg

UK News

LEGAL BOMBSHELL Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

UK News

Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

UK News

FIND MAISIE Extreme concern for missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Jesmond area of Newcastle

UK News

Extreme concern for missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Jesmond area of Newcastle

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Licensed Slot Sites Burst With Real Protections That Unlicensed Operators Cannot Match

UK News

Licensed Slot Sites Burst With Real Protections That Unlicensed Operators Cannot Match

UK News

RAPIST JAILED Wolverhampton Rapist Jailed for 18 Years After Exploiting Teen Girls

UK News

Wolverhampton Rapist Jailed for 18 Years After Exploiting Teen Girls

UK News

WANTED Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

UK News

Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

Malmesbury Man Guilty of Attempted Robbery in Broad Daylight

UK News
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

Malmesbury Man Guilty of Attempted Robbery in Broad Daylight

UK News

CARGO SHIP BLAZE Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

UK News

Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

UK News

Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

UK News
Watch Live