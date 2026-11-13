A convicted burglar who told a court he receives £3,000 a month in Universal Credit has claimed he also gets £750 in disability benefits and makes regular donations to the Labour Party.

Stephen Nott, 61, from North Shields, said he gives Labour £100 each month despite acknowledging that his reported benefits income of £3,750 a month may surprise people in work.

His comments on Thursday (12 November) came days after he was handed a suspended prison sentence for entering a family’s holiday flat, changing the locks and attempting to claim ownership under what he believed were squatters’ rights.

Nott pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced at Newcastle Moot Hall on Friday 6 November to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard he had 30 previous convictions covering 69 offences, including 16 burglaries.

The flat, at Chirton Dene Quays in North Shields, was used by a family as a retirement holiday property. The owners visited regularly, but Nott mistakenly believed it had been abandoned.

When a relative checked the property in December 2025, he discovered the locks had been replaced, and Nott was inside.

Prosecutors said Nott confronted him and claimed he was carrying out a hostile takeover. Nott told police that he believed the situation involved adverse possession rather than burglary.

Recorder Richard Stubbs described Nott’s interpretation of property law as misguided. The court also imposed a two-year restraining order and ordered him to pay £800 in costs.

Following the sentencing, Nott told the Daily Mail that he receives £3,000 each month in Universal Credit and £750 in Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a combined £45,000 a year if paid at those monthly amounts.

He said he pays £795 a month in rent and £177 in council tax, as well as household bills, and has credit card debts following a period spent living in hotels.

Nott also claimed to give £100 a month to Labour and to support animal welfare charities. UKNIP has not independently verified the donations or the precise amounts of his benefit awards.

The report did not establish that Nott had obtained benefits fraudulently. PIP is intended to help with extra costs arising from disability or long-term health conditions, while Universal Credit entitlement depends on individual circumstances.

According to the court hearing, Nott had researched adverse possession online before moving into the property. The family told the court that the incident had affected their willingness to use the flat, which they intended to sell.