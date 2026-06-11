Stephen Sexton Denies Murder After Allegedly Killing Partner in Waterlooville

A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her controlling partner less than three weeks after she alerted police to his abusive behaviour in Waterlooville, Hampshire. Stephen Sexton, 38, stands accused of murdering Joanna Derkacz, 37, following a year of coercive and controlling conduct.

Alleged Strangulation Details

At portsmouth/" title="Portsmouth" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Portsmouth Crown Court, prosecutors say Sexton strangled Ms Derkacz, causing internal fractures to neck bones consistent with strangulation. DNA evidence allegedly links Sexton to a rape during the attack. Ms Derkacz was found dead at their home on 28 December 2023, with her sister discovering the body after failing to contact her.

History Of Abuse

Ms Derkacz had warned police that Sexton was “very controlling” and prone to violent outbursts. Witnesses say Sexton had a history of assaulting previous partners and had previously tried to strangle Ms Derkacz. His behaviour reportedly became more intense after losing his job and taking drugs.

Police Missed Warning Signs

The prosecution argues that police overlooked key red flags indicating the risk Sexton posed. Despite Ms Derkacz describing him as “evil” and “narcissistic,” the authorities did not act strongly enough to prevent the fatal attack.

Final Moments And Aftermath

The court heard Sexton did not call for help and left the house afterward, attempting to visit sex workers before returning home. When Ms Derkacz’s sister arrived, Sexton appeared frightened and denied her sister was inside. The sister confronted him, leading to a tense standoff involving a knife before she escaped unharmed.

Ongoing Trial

Sexton denies charges of murder, rape, and coercive behaviour. The six-week trial continues at Portsmouth Crown Court as the jury hears further evidence.