A road in Stoke Newington, north London, has reportedly been cordoned off following a suspected collision involving a bus and a cyclist.

The incident was reported on Stoke Newington Church Street, where local residents raised concerns about a cordon and disruption in the area.

An eyewitness posting in the Stokey Folks community Facebook group claimed to have seen a bus strike a cyclist.

The circumstances surrounding the reported collision remain unclear, and there has been no official confirmation of the cyclist’s condition or whether anyone has been taken to hospital.

UKNIP has approached the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service for statements and further information about the incident.

It has not yet been established how many emergency service vehicles attended, how long the road was restricted or whether the collision resulted in serious injuries.

The busy route through Stoke Newington is used by buses, cyclists and pedestrians, with sections subject to traffic restrictions introduced by Hackney Council.

Reports of the road being cordoned off prompted discussion among residents, including concerns about cyclist safety and the circumstances leading to the incident.

At this stage, there is no verified information establishing how the reported collision occurred or whether either party was at fault.

UKNIP is awaiting further details from the emergency services.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when further information becomes available.