A stolen spaniel named Honey has been reunited with her owners after an astonishing 160-mile journey from Kent to West Dorset.

Honey Discovered During Police Firearms Raid

Dorset’s rural police officers found Honey during a firearms raid on a property in West Dorset. The operation was carried out alongside the RSPCA. The little brown and white spaniel was spotted sitting inside a patrol car with officers after being recovered.

Missing Since December 2025

Honey vanished from Denge Woods, Canterbury, in December 2025. Thanks to the police’s swift work, she has now been safely returned to her “very happy” family.

Man Arrested and Released on Bail

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of taking or detaining a dog.

He also faces firearms-related charges.

The suspect has since been released on bail.

Along with Honey, officers seized several items during the raid as part of their ongoing investigations.