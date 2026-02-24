Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

REUNITED Stolen Spaniel Honey Found 160 Miles Away in Dorset and Reunited with Family

A stolen spaniel named Honey has been reunited with her owners after an astonishing 160-mile...

Published: 7:25 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:29 pm February 24, 2026

A stolen spaniel named Honey has been reunited with her owners after an astonishing 160-mile journey from Kent to West Dorset.

Honey Discovered During Police Firearms Raid

Dorset’s rural police officers found Honey during a firearms raid on a property in West Dorset. The operation was carried out alongside the RSPCA. The little brown and white spaniel was spotted sitting inside a patrol car with officers after being recovered.

Missing Since December 2025

Honey vanished from Denge Woods, Canterbury, in December 2025. Thanks to the police’s swift work, she has now been safely returned to her “very happy” family.

Man Arrested and Released on Bail

  • A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of taking or detaining a dog.
  • He also faces firearms-related charges.
  • The suspect has since been released on bail.

Along with Honey, officers seized several items during the raid as part of their ongoing investigations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GUILTY PLEA Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

RELEASED ON POLICE BAIL

TIGHT LIPPED Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

UK News

Two Men Jailed for Brutal Sheep Attack on South Downs

National News, sussex, UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Incident Near Norwood Junction Causes Major Rail Disruption Across South London

Breaking News, London, sussex, UK News

SHOCKING Southsea Shop Shut After Shocking Mouse Infestation

UK News

MIRACULOUSLY ESCAPE Van Explosion at Fleet Services: Driver Miraculously Escapes Flames

UK News

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

MIGRANT STING Vietnamese People Smugglers Busted in UK Migrant Sting

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Machete Mayhem in Bolton

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRING HER HOME Margaret Elston Vanishes in Exeter

UK News

Margaret Elston Vanishes in Exeter

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Exeter Man Darren Crowson on the Run

UK News

Exeter Man Darren Crowson on the Run

UK News

Fuel Storage Strategies for Cost and Supply Control

UK News

Fuel Storage Strategies for Cost and Supply Control

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Sparks School Scare Across London

UK News

‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Sparks School Scare Across London

UK News

MULTI VEHICLE COLLISON M3 Southbound Shut After 7-Car Pile-Up in Hampshire Updated

UK News

M3 Southbound Shut After 7-Car Pile-Up in Hampshire Updated

UK News

DEEPLY MISSED Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Sukhanpreet Kaur in Early Morning Crash

UK News

Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Sukhanpreet Kaur in Early Morning Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CROYDON BLAZE TRAGEDY Man Dead, Another Critical as Police Launch Probe

UK News

Man Dead, Another Critical as Police Launch Probe

UK News

BAIL BANDIT Man on Bail Over Racist Incident Arrested Again After Drug-Driving Ban

UK News

Man on Bail Over Racist Incident Arrested Again After Drug-Driving Ban

UK News

RAY OF SUNSHINE Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News

Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News
Watch Live