Kent is facing a wet and increasingly windy Friday as Storm Austen sweeps across southern England, bringing gusts of up to 55mph, heavy rain and the risk of disruption to roads, railways and coastal areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds affecting Kent and much of England and Wales on Friday 23 October 2026.

Forecasters are warning of gusts generally reaching 40mph to 50mph, with speeds potentially increasing to 55mph in exposed parts of the county.

Rain is expected across much of Kent during the day, while strengthening winds could make conditions particularly unpleasant for commuters, pedestrians and motorists.

The strongest winds are expected during the afternoon, before conditions gradually improve overnight.

Met Office Yellow Wind Warning for Kent

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026–27 season, is bringing unsettled conditions across southern Britain.

The Met Office’s latest warning covers a large area of England and Wales from 10am until 9pm on Friday, with gusts of 45mph to 55mph forecast in affected areas.

In Kent, exposed coastal locations could experience particularly strong winds, while inland towns and villages will also face blustery conditions.

The combination of strong gusts and heavy rain raises the possibility of fallen branches, difficult driving conditions and disruption to public transport.

The Met Office has warned that trees still carrying leaves at this time of year may be particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Kent’s Weather Forecast: Friday 23 October

A local Kent weather outlook issued at 6am provided the following forecast for the county.

Early Morning: Wet and Windy

Temperatures were expected to remain around 11°C to 12°C, with spells of rain affecting much of Kent.

Wind gusts of 40mph to 45mph were forecast in some areas, making the morning commute potentially challenging.

Morning to Lunchtime: Further Rain

Periods of moderate rain were forecast to continue, accompanied by gusty winds generally reaching 35mph to 45mph.

Although temperatures would remain around 11°C to 12°C, the wind was expected to make conditions feel several degrees colder.

Afternoon: Strongest Winds Expected

The afternoon was forecast to bring some of the day’s most severe weather.

Winds turning west to north-westerly were expected to strengthen, with gusts potentially reaching 50mph to 55mph in exposed areas.

Temperatures were forecast to reach approximately 12°C to 13°C.

Drivers, particularly those using exposed roads, bridges and coastal routes, are being urged to take additional care.

Evening: Rain Eases, but Winds Continue

Rain is expected to become lighter and more intermittent during Friday evening, although blustery conditions may persist.

Temperatures are forecast to fall towards 8°C to 10°C, with the wind making it feel considerably colder.

The wider Met Office outlook suggests winds should ease overnight as Storm Austen moves away.

Storm Austen: Kent Forecast at a Glance

Weather Friday forecast Weather warning Yellow warning for wind Maximum gusts Up to 50–55mph in exposed areas Rain Frequent rain and showers, easing later Temperature Around 8–13°C in the supplied local forecast Strongest winds Afternoon Wind direction Turning west to north-west Overnight outlook Winds gradually easing

The figures above are forecasts rather than measured wind speeds. The Met Office’s regional forecast indicates that some locations could reach around 14°C.

Motorists Warned About Dangerous Driving Conditions

Strong winds and heavy rain can create hazardous conditions, particularly on exposed roads and motorways.

Drivers using the M2, M20, M25, A2 and other major routes across Kent are advised to check traffic conditions before travelling.

High-sided vehicles may be affected by sudden crosswinds, while heavy rain can reduce visibility and increase stopping distances.

Motorists should slow down where necessary, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert for fallen branches or debris.

Coastal Communities Could Face Strong Gusts

Residents in coastal towns including Dover, Folkestone, Deal, Margate, Ramsgate and Herne Bay should be prepared for particularly blustery conditions.

Strong onshore winds can produce dangerous conditions along seafronts, harbours and exposed promenades.

People are advised to keep clear of large waves and avoid unnecessary risks near the water.

Householders are also encouraged to secure garden furniture, wheelie bins and other loose outdoor items.

Another Storm Forecast for the Weekend

Although conditions are expected to improve as Storm Austen moves away from southern England, another named storm is already approaching the UK.

Storm Boelo is forecast to bring a fresh spell of heavy rain and strong winds during Saturday and Sunday, with the most severe conditions expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Kent could experience further rain and blustery weather on Saturday, although the strongest winds associated with Storm Boelo are expected farther north.

The Met Office is advising the public to monitor updated warnings as the unsettled weather continues.

Kent residents are urged to take care during Friday’s strong winds and rain, particularly when travelling or spending time in exposed coastal areas.