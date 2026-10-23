Storm Austen is bringing dangerous conditions to the South West this morning (Friday 23 October), with wind gusts of up to 90mph reported on the Isles of Scilly and forecasters warning of further powerful gusts across Cornwall and Devon.

The storm is tracking eastwards through the English Channel, bringing a rapidly changing pattern of winds that has left some locations experiencing temporary calmer conditions while exposed coastal areas face the full force of the weather system.

A weather update issued at approximately 4.45am reported that winds around the storm’s centre had eased across much of Devon and eastern Cornwall, but warned that stronger winds were developing further west.

The report claimed gusts were reaching 90mph on the Isles of Scilly, although that figure has not yet been independently verified against official weather observations.

Dangerous Winds Expected Across Cornwall and Devon

Weather observer Dean warned in an early-morning update that conditions could deteriorate rapidly as another wave of strong winds moved across the region.

He forecast gusts of 70mph to 85mph across parts of Cornwall, urging motorists to take particular care during the morning commute.

The strongest conditions were expected over the following three to four hours from the time of his update.

The Met Office has independently confirmed that Storm Austen could produce widespread gusts of 60mph to 70mph, with around 80mph possible on exposed headlands.

An amber warning covering Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, Plymouth and parts of Devon remains in force until 10am on Friday.

A broader yellow wind warning remains in place until 5pm.

Temporary Calm Does Not Mean Storm Has Passed

Some areas of Devon and eastern Cornwall experienced relatively calm conditions early on Friday as the storm system moved through the English Channel.

However, changes in wind direction and strength around an intense low-pressure system can bring further periods of severe weather even after an apparent lull.

Residents are being urged not to assume the danger has passed simply because winds temporarily subside.

The Met Office warns that powerful north-westerly winds may cause structural damage, falling trees and dangerous coastal conditions.

Cornwall Council Urges People Not to Travel Unless Necessary

Cornwall Council has urged residents to avoid non-essential journeys during the worst of Storm Austen.

The authority has also warned people not to visit exposed coastal areas to watch the waves, with large waves and flying debris posing a danger to life.

Drivers face possible disruption from fallen trees, blocked roads and debris.

People travelling on exposed roads, particularly near the coast, are being advised to check conditions before setting out.

Rail Services Disrupted Across South West

Great Western Railway and Network Rail have introduced changes to services in Devon and Cornwall because of the severe weather.

Speed restrictions are planned until 1pm on Friday, with fewer trains operating and some services subject to cancellation or alteration.

Long-distance services towards Devon and Cornwall are operating between Reading and Plymouth only, with onward connections onto local services.

Passengers are being urged to check before travelling and allow extra time.

Power Cuts and Coastal Hazards Possible

The Met Office says the strongest winds may damage power infrastructure and interrupt electricity supplies.

Households are advised to keep mobile phones charged, prepare torches and check on vulnerable neighbours.

Anyone experiencing a power cut can call 105 to contact their electricity network operator.

People should stay away from fallen electricity cables and report dangerous damage immediately.

Storm Austen’s strongest winds are expected to ease gradually later on Friday, although further disruption remains possible throughout the day.