The Met Office has officially named Storm Austen, with an amber weather warning issued as potentially damaging winds and heavy rain threaten parts of the UK on Friday.

Austen is the first named storm of the 2026/27 season and is expected to move across southern Britain late on Thursday and during Friday morning.

The most serious warning covers the whole of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and parts of west Devon, where the Met Office says gusts could reach around 80mph in exposed coastal locations.

Amber warning issued for South West

The amber wind warning is in force from 3am until 10pm on Friday, 23 October.

Forecasters expect gusts of around 60 to 70mph across parts of the warning area, with the potential for stronger winds around exposed coasts.

The Met Office is warning that the storm could result in:

flying debris and a risk of injury

tiles being blown from roofs and other building damage

power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage

dangerous coastal conditions and large waves

disruption or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services

A wider yellow wind warning also covers parts of southern England, Wales and the West Midlands as Storm Austen crosses the country.

Heavy rain also expected

Storm Austen will bring more than just strong winds.

Heavy rain is forecast across parts of the UK, while a separate yellow rain warning has been issued for areas of southern and eastern Scotland on Friday.

The Met Office says Austen is being driven by an active Atlantic jet stream, with the developing low expected to deepen before reaching Britain.

Deputy Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said there was increasing confidence that disruptive winds would affect parts of south-west England, although some uncertainty remained over the storm’s precise track.

People urged to prepare

People in the amber warning area are being advised to secure loose objects outside homes, including garden furniture, bins and trampolines.

Residents are also being encouraged to prepare for possible power cuts by ensuring torches, batteries and mobile phone power banks are available.

Anyone planning to travel on Friday should check the latest road, rail and ferry information before setting off.

The Met Office’s latest national forecast says Storm Austen will bring wet and windy weather to many areas on Friday, with unsettled conditions expected to continue into the weekend.