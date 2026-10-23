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MASSIVE WAVES Storm Austen: Reports of 8.6-Metre Waves and Ships Slowing in English Channel as Severe Gales Batter Shipping Routes

Commercial shipping in the Western Approaches to the English Channel is facing hazardous conditions as Storm Austen brings powerful winds and rough seas, with social media reports suggesting waves reaching 8.6 metres and large vessels reducing speed to ride out the storm.

Maritime tracking enthusiasts have reported unusual vessel movements off the south-west coast of England, including tankers and bulk carriers travelling at reduced speeds and changing course in exposed waters.

The reports, circulating on Friday 23 October 2026, name several vessels, including Zapphire, CS Jenna, Zetagas and Eske.

 

 

However, the precise wave height and the claim that individual ships were undertaking emergency manoeuvres have not been independently verified.

The Met Office has confirmed that Storm Austen brought severe gale or storm-force winds to southern maritime areas during Friday.

Reports of 8.6-Metre Waves in Western Approaches

The Western Approaches, where Atlantic shipping routes converge on the English Channel, have been exposed to severe conditions as Storm Austen moved eastwards across southern Britain.

A social media account monitoring maritime traffic claimed wave heights had reached approximately 8.6 metres.

If accurate, that would represent seas capable of creating extremely challenging conditions for smaller vessels and potentially uncomfortable or hazardous passages for larger commercial ships.

However, a precise reading requires confirmation from an identified wave buoy, observation station or validated marine forecast.

Wave height measurements can also refer to significant wave height, rather than the height of every individual wave.

The Met Office has separately warned of dangerous seas and large waves around south-west England and Wales.

Tankers and Bulk Carriers Reportedly Reduce Speed

According to the circulating maritime tracking claims, several commercial vessels were seen travelling at around three to four knots.

The ships named in the reports included Zapphire, CS Jenna, Zetagas and Eske.

The account described some vessels altering course, making loops or pointing into the swell.

These movements were characterised online as attempts to ride out the storm through a manoeuvre known as heaving-to.

However, AIS tracking data alone cannot reliably establish why a ship has changed speed or course.

Commercial vessels may reduce speed or alter their course because of weather, traffic management, navigational requirements or instructions from their operators.

Nor does a reduction to three or four knots necessarily mean a vessel is experiencing an emergency.

There is currently no independently confirmed distress call or emergency declaration involving the vessels named in the social media report.

What Does Heaving-To Mean?

Heaving-to is a seamanship technique used to reduce a vessel’s forward progress and create a more manageable motion in difficult conditions.

It is most commonly associated with sailing vessels, although commercial motor ships may also use heavy-weather tactics involving reduced speed and changes of heading.

Large ships can adjust their course to approach waves at a safer angle, depending on vessel design, cargo, sea state and the master’s assessment of conditions.

These are professional navigational decisions and should not automatically be described as emergency actions.

An AIS track showing a vessel moving slowly or changing heading does not, by itself, prove that a specific heavy-weather manoeuvre is taking place.

 

Screenshot 2026 10 23 At 10.51.48 1

Reports of Ships Sheltering Off Cornwall

The social media account also claimed that numerous commercial ships had sought shelter at anchor off the Cornish coast.

Sheltering in suitable anchorages can be a routine precaution when severe weather makes an exposed passage undesirable.

However, the number of vessels involved and the reasons for any anchoring have not been independently confirmed.

 

Screenshot 2026 10 23 At 15.28.25

A vessel appearing stationary on a tracking platform may be anchored, waiting for orders or responding to other operational requirements.

The latest confirmed Met Office marine forecast describes severe conditions associated with Storm Austen, including severe gales and storm-force winds in southern areas.

Storm Austen Records 76mph Winds

The storm brought exceptionally strong gusts to exposed parts of south-west Britain.

The Met Office confirmed the following readings during the early hours of Friday:

  • 76mph at St Mary’s Airport in the Isles of Scilly.
  • 74mph at Aberporth in west Wales.
  • 71mph at Culdrose in Cornwall.

Although the amber wind warning for Storm Austen has expired, dangerous conditions at sea may persist beyond the strongest winds.

 

Screenshot 2026 10 23 At 17.49.24

Large waves and swell can remain significant even as conditions begin to improve locally.

Maritime Safety Warning as Second Storm Approaches

Attention is also turning to Storm Boelo, which is expected to affect the UK this weekend.

The Met Office has issued amber wind warnings for much of Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England, with gusts potentially reaching 80mph in exposed locations.

Further heavy rain and strong winds are forecast as the new Atlantic system approaches.

Mariners should consult the latest official marine forecasts, navigational warnings and Maritime and Coastguard Agency information before planning voyages.

Members of the public are also urged to stay clear of exposed harbour walls, beaches and cliff edges during severe conditions.

Anyone witnessing an emergency at sea should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Shipping Movements Remain Under Scrutiny

Storm Austen has brought confirmed severe weather to Britain’s south-western approaches and the English Channel.

Social media maritime observers continue to share vessel movements they believe show ships slowing, changing course or seeking shelter.

While such observations may be consistent with prudent heavy-weather navigation, the exact intentions and safety status of individual ships cannot be determined from screenshots or speed readings alone.

 

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