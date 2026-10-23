Millions of people across northern Britain are being warned to prepare for potentially damaging winds, power cuts and major travel disruption after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Boelo, the second named storm to hit the UK in just two days.

The warning covers much of Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and the far north of England, with forecasters predicting widespread gusts of 60mph to 70mph and potentially 80mph along exposed coastlines.

The latest alert, announced at 10.59am on Friday (23 October), comes as Storm Austen moves away from Britain after battering the South West with severe winds overnight.

The Met Office warns that the next Atlantic storm will arrive on Saturday (24 October), bringing another period of severe weather through Saturday night and Sunday.

Amber Wind Warning Issued for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England

The Met Office has upgraded its warnings ahead of Storm Boelo, issuing an extensive amber wind alert for Saturday night into Sunday.

The amber warning covers mainland Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and the extreme north of England.

Wider yellow weather warnings extend further south into England and across Northern Ireland.

Forecasters expect the strongest winds to initially affect western areas before spreading eastwards as the storm moves across the UK.

Gusts of 60mph to 70mph are forecast across large areas, with around 80mph possible in the most exposed coastal locations.

The combination of strong winds and heavy rain could result in falling trees, damaged buildings, blocked roads and disruption to electricity supplies.

Storm Austen Brings Confirmed 76mph Gusts Before Moving Away

The new warning comes as Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026–27 season, moves eastwards towards the Low Countries.

The Met Office confirmed several powerful gusts recorded during Friday morning.

The highest figures highlighted in its latest announcement were:

Location Recorded wind gust St Mary’s Airport, Isles of Scilly 76mph Aberporth, west Wales 74mph Culdrose, Cornwall 71mph

Although Storm Austen’s amber warning has now expired, yellow wind warnings remain across Wales and much of England during Friday.

A separate rain warning is also in force for southern Scotland.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Dan Suri said Storm Austen would continue bringing wet and windy conditions to large parts of Britain before a brief improvement overnight.

Storm Boelo is then expected to approach from the Atlantic, bringing renewed severe weather.

Saturday Morning Could Bring Brief Respite Before Conditions Deteriorate

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Mark Sidaway said eastern parts of the UK could initially experience a dry and bright Saturday morning.

However, rain and strengthening winds will already be affecting western areas.

As the storm moves eastwards, heavy showers and strong gusts are expected to spread across the country.

The most severe impacts are forecast for northern Britain, particularly Scotland and exposed coastal communities.

Further south, conditions will also become windy and wet, although the strongest gusts are expected farther north.

Power Cuts and Damage to Buildings Possible

The Met Office is warning households to prepare for possible electricity interruptions and disruption to transport.

Strong winds can bring down branches and trees, damage overhead electricity lines and dislodge roof tiles.

Flying debris may also pose a danger to pedestrians and motorists.

Residents are being advised to secure loose outdoor objects, including garden furniture, wheelie bins, trampolines and temporary structures.

Households should also charge mobile devices, prepare torches and ensure vulnerable relatives or neighbours have appropriate support.

Electricity network operators can be contacted on 105 to report power cuts.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has already activated its weather preparedness arrangements in northern Scotland ahead of Storm Boelo.

Drivers Warned of Dangerous Road Conditions

Motorists are being urged to take particular care as two powerful Atlantic storms affect the UK within a short period.

The RAC has warned that strong winds and heavy rain could make driving hazardous, particularly along coastal roads and exposed upland routes.

Drivers should reduce their speed, leave greater distances between vehicles and consider delaying journeys where severe warnings are in force.

High-sided vehicles may be particularly vulnerable to powerful crosswinds.

Rail, ferry and air services could also be affected, with cancellations and delays possible during the strongest winds.

Will the Stormy Weather Continue Next Week?

The Met Office expects the heaviest rain and strongest winds associated with Storm Boelo to persist across northern parts of the UK through Sunday.

Southern England and Wales are forecast to experience brighter and somewhat drier conditions, although it will remain windy.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue into the beginning of next week as another Atlantic low-pressure system approaches.

Longer-range forecasts suggest pressure may rise later next week, potentially bringing a period of more settled weather.

Public Urged to Check Latest Warnings

Residents across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England are being urged to monitor the latest Met Office warnings before making weekend travel plans.

The precise timing and geographical coverage of weather warnings may change as forecasts are updated.

Storm Boelo is expected to bring its most dangerous conditions between Saturday night and Sunday, with the Met Office warning of potentially damaging 80mph gusts in exposed areas.