Pitch-black chaos at Aberavon Beach

On the night of 11 December 2025, a ferocious storm battered Aberavon Beach. Darkness and howling waves made it near impossible to see. But when a 66-year-old woman went missing, six South Wales Police officers plunged into the mayhem to save her life.

Miracle rescue in treacherous surf

PC Molly Cana spotted the woman trapped upside down between wave breakers and the pier, with savage waves crashing over her repeatedly. With no specialist gear on hand, the officers formed a human chain, battling the raging sea.

With help from her son-in-law, they secured a rope around her ankle and hauled her to safety through perilous surf. They then administered first aid on the spot until ambulance crews arrived.

Bravery awards for lifesaving teamwork

The woman survived despite serious injuries, thanks to the quick-thinking team. The six officers – PC Molly Cana, Special Constables Colin Davies and David Bird, PCs Robert Morgan and Daniel Davies, and Sergeant Paul Bamsey – have been nominated for bravery awards.

Remarkably, mainstream media barely covered the daring rescue. It’s a heroic tale of 999 teamwork under hellish conditions that deserves to be celebrated.