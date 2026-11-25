A powerful storm shattered windows and swept furniture across a press room at the Zilmar Beux International Racetrack in Cascavel, Brazil.

Security footage from Friday, 20 November, shows people rushing for cover as glass broke and a partition fell. The storm also damaged tents and awnings at the circuit and disrupted its timing system.

Race activities suspended

Organisers suspended activity while emergency and security teams dealt with the damage. Qualifying was moved from Friday to Saturday, and the 40th Cascavel de Ouro race went ahead the following day.

Reports on injuries differed. Local accounts said a mechanic or two people may have been hurt, while organisers said no event staff were injured. The available reports did not establish a confirmed final figure.

Officials did not classify it as a tornado

Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology had issued an orange storm warning for the area. The Paraná state meteorological service recorded wind gusts of 66.2km/h near the time the windows broke.

Although tornadoes were confirmed elsewhere in Paraná that day, the state government described the event in Cascavel as a severe windstorm.