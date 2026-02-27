Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PREVIOUS VICTIM Student Breaks Back Escaping Killer Three Years Before Fatal Stabbings

A student shattered her back leaping 10ft from a window in May 2020 to escape...

Published: 1:29 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 12:31 am February 28, 2026

A student shattered her back leaping 10ft from a window in May 2020 to escape Valdo Calocane — three years before he stabbed three people to death in Nottingham, a public inquiry revealed.

Terrifying Escape from Paranoid Schizophrenic

Feven, 22 at the time, broke her vertebrae and needed surgery after jumping from her flat when Calocane, suffering paranoid schizophrenia, tried to kick down her door.

Police visited her a week after her hospital discharge, saying, “You were very brave. If you hadn’t jumped, many things could have happened – he could have killed or seriously harmed you.”

But despite police warnings, officers told her Calocane had been sectioned but “could not be jailed” because of mental health issues. Speaking through an interpreter, Feven said: “I was very upset. The damage he caused will last forever. When they said he wasn’t being prosecuted, I felt disappointed and angry.”

Missed Warning Signs: Police Let Killer Walk Hours Before Attack

The horrific ordeal came just 45 minutes after Calocane was released by police for trying to break into another neighbour’s home. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and during custody, a psychiatric nurse noted he was “hearing voices” and seemed psychotic.

Despite this, a mental health team decided not to section him, citing evidence about “over-representation of young black males in detention.” Calocane was freed — only to attack Feven moments later.

The inquiry also heard police logs never formally linked the two attacks. Inspector Katie Eustace, who arrested Calocane initially, admitted she “cannot find” the bodycam footage marked for retention.

When asked if the case got the attention it deserved, Eustace bluntly responded: “No, I don’t think it was.”

Aftermath and Fatal Consequences

PC Richard Marsden, who attended to Feven’s attack and visited her after, denied telling her “it could have been much worse.” However, he agreed police should have connected the two incidents.

Fast forward to 13 June 2023, Calocane stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before trying to run down pedestrians. Convicted of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility, he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024.

The inquiry into failings linked to these attacks is ongoing and will deliver a full report next year.

More news from Coates

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TERROR ARREST Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

HEART OF DEFENCE King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

TWO YEAR OLD SAVED Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News

ARSON ATTACK Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

UK News

HELD AT KNIFEPOINT Brighton Knifepoint Rapist Philip Smith Found Guilty

UK News

HORRIFIC ABUSE Leeds Ex-Taxi Driver Jailed for Horrific Child Abuse Crimes

UK News

DESPERATE EFFORTS Southampton Rapist Jailed for 10 Years After Trying to Pin Blame

UK News

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

TOUCH AND GO Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

UNLAWFUAK KILLING Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

UK News

Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

UK News

MISCOUNT COVER UP Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News

Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

IN HOT WATER Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

TOUGH LUCK Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

UK News

Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

UK News

MAJOR VICTORY Drug Dealer Jailed After Breaking Cop’s Finger in Ipswich

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Breaking Cop’s Finger in Ipswich

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ROAD RAGE Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News

Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News

LOCKDOWN Double Jail Term for Eastbourne’s Blitz of Brutal Robberies

National News

Double Jail Term for Eastbourne’s Blitz of Brutal Robberies

National News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections to High-Profile Figures in Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Bill Clinton Makes Historic Congressional Testimony on Epstein

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections to High-Profile Figures in Epstein Case

Bill Clinton Makes Historic Congressional Testimony on Epstein

UK News
Watch Live