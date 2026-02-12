Watch Live
COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

  Cold-Hearted Conman Targets International Students Sibtain Hussain, 32, from Bradford, has been locked up...

Published: 5:38 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 5:38 am February 12, 2026

 

Cold-Hearted Conman Targets International Students

Sibtain Hussain, 32, from Bradford, has been locked up for a ruthless scam that conned nearly £50,000 from desperate university applicants. Hussain preyed on international students eager for a brighter future in the UK. He bombarded them with fake demands for “financial checks”, “student services”, and bogus “accommodation deposits” – all lies designed to steal cash.

Fake Fees, Real Heartbreak

Hussain didn’t just guess his victims. He hacked stolen applicant data to strike over 200 hopeful students by email and phone. He demanded payments up to £3,200 each. In total, 23 students fell victim, sending more than £48,000. Thanks to vigilant banks, many payments were blocked before the full damage became clear.

How He Got Caught

Lancaster University blew the whistle in July 2019, reporting suspicious payment requests to the National Crime Agency. A swift investigation traced the fraud through bank accounts and victim testimonies. Officers swooped on Hussain in Bradford the same month, seizing phones and wallets packed with evidence. Initially denying guilt, Hussain later pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court in October 2025.

Justice Served: Four and a Half Years Inside

This week, Hussain was sentenced to four and a half years for fraud, plus another 12 months for money laundering. A harsh lesson: scams targeting vulnerable students won’t be tolerated.

