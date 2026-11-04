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MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese man arrested after alleged attempt to steal fishing boat from Ramsgate Harbour to reach France

A 30-year-old Sudanese man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to take a fishing boat out of Ramsgate Harbour while three crew members were asleep below deck.

The incident unfolded shortly after 3am on Tuesday, 3 November, when a man reportedly boarded the commercial fishing vessel Carousel, started its engine and attempted to leave the harbour.

The vessel’s owner claims the man told the crew he wanted to travel to France to collect his family.

The alleged attempt ended after the boat struck the harbour wall, damaging its bow and mooring ropes.

Kent Police confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Fishing crew asleep when boat allegedly taken

Olly Swift, who co-owns the fishing vessel, told GB News that he received an early morning telephone call from the skipper after an intruder allegedly boarded the boat.

The crew had been sleeping in their bunks when the vessel’s engines were started.

Mr Swift said: “Someone had broken onto the boat while they were sleeping in the bunks down below.”

He explained that the vessel was put into gear with sufficient force to break its mooring ropes.

The boat then moved into the harbour before colliding with the wall.

According to Mr Swift, the crew initially believed he had boarded the vessel to carry out maintenance.

However, they quickly realised something was wrong when the boat struck the harbour wall.

Man allegedly wanted to reach France to collect family

Mr Swift claimed the man told those on board that he needed to reach France to collect members of his family.

The crew were reportedly left frightened as they attempted to regain control of the vessel.

Mr Swift told GB News that the man repeatedly reached towards his waistband, leaving the fishermen concerned that he might be carrying a weapon.

“He kept on reaching for his waistband, so they didn’t know if he had the knife on him or what,” he said.

No weapon has been confirmed by police.

The crew eventually managed to regain control of the boat and return it safely alongside the harbour wall.

Fishing boat damaged during incident

The Carousel sustained damage to its bow and mooring ropes during the incident.

Mr Swift said the vessel had been driven at high speed within the confined harbour area, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

He described the experience as frightening for the crew, who had been asleep when the incident began.

The extent of the damage and the cost of repairs have not yet been independently confirmed.

Kent Police confirm arrest

Kent Police confirmed that officers were called to Royal Harbour, Ramsgate, at 3.17am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 3:17am on Tuesday 3 November to a report of a theft in progress at Royal Harbour, Ramsgate.

“It is reported that an attempt was made to take a boat to sea and ropes were damaged.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old Sudanese man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He remains in custody while enquiries to establish the circumstances continue.”

The arrested man’s immigration status has not been confirmed by the Home Office.

Police have not announced any charges or confirmed the precise circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to take the vessel.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

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