Two people have been charged with fraud and money laundering offences following a police investigation into more than £1 million in allegedly undeclared income from a business providing supported living services to vulnerable adults.

Sunil Komolangan, 49, of Eaton Road, Margate, and Isabella Komolangan, 44, of High Street, Herne Bay, were charged by Kent Police on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

The charges follow an investigation into the finances of a business providing supported living services for vulnerable adults in east Kent.

Police allege that business-related income exceeding £1 million was not declared between 1 April 2020 and 1 December 2024, resulting in tax being avoided.

Both defendants have been released on bail and are due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Friday 11 December 2026.

Police Investigate More Than £1 Million in Allegedly Undeclared Income

The investigation centred on the financial activities of a business operating in the supported living sector.

Kent Police said officers examined allegations that more than £1 million in income had not been declared over a period of approximately four years and eight months.

The force has not disclosed the precise amount of tax allegedly avoided.

The police statement does not identify the business or explain the alleged financial arrangements.

Margate and Herne Bay Defendants Charged

Following the investigation, detectives charged both Sunil and Isabella Komolangan with two offences.

Each faces a charge of fraud by failing to disclose information and a charge of possession of criminal property, namely money.

The charges were announced on Wednesday 11 November.

Both defendants have been granted bail ahead of their first scheduled court appearance.

Pair Due Before Margate Magistrates’ Court

Sunil Komolangan and Isabella Komolangan are due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 11 December 2026.

The proceedings are at an early stage, and neither defendant has been convicted of the alleged offences.

Kent Police have not announced further charges in the information released.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.