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DRUGS ARREST Suspected drug dealer arrested in Gravesend after police seize cocaine, cannabis and cash

Two arrested after reports of vehicle crime on Ashford estate

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested in Gravesend after police stopped a Mercedes and discovered bags of suspected drugs, sparking a further search that uncovered a large quantity of cannabis.

Officers were patrolling Lime Street at around 7pm on Thursday, 5 November, when they became suspicious of a Mercedes travelling through the area.

The driver was signalled to stop before officers carried out a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police recovered four bags containing white powder and six bags of cannabis.

Police uncover large cannabis haul during property search

Following the roadside stop, officers searched a nearby private property as part of their investigation into suspected drug supply.

Mobile phones, cash and drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the address.

Police also discovered a black bin bag containing a large quantity of cannabis.

The full amount and estimated street value of the drugs have not been disclosed.

Albanian man arrested on suspicion of drug supply

A 43-year-old Albanian man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

The man has since been released on conditional bail while officers continue their enquiries.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the white powder recovered from the vehicle or whether further arrests are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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