Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

Published: 1:55 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 8:23 am February 24, 2026

 

Bizarre Court Slip Lets Suspect Vanish Abroad

A man accused of several rapes and violent assaults was accidentally freed from prison after a major court cock-up – and he’s now on the run overseas just weeks before his trial.

After a pre-trial hearing in early February, a court official mistakenly granted him bail, despite his being held in custody. The error handed him immediate freedom, and he skipped the country.

This shocking slip-up has exposed serious failings in how prisoner releases are managed.

Judge Slams ‘Extremely Rare’ Mistake

Judge Martin Edmunds, Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, branded the blunder “extremely rare” but insisted it must not be brushed aside.

“Although such errors are extremely rare, and indeed this is the only instance I am aware of when there has been an erroneous release of a prisoner held in custody to this court, we take this error extremely seriously,” said Judge Edmunds.

He called for a full investigation and urgent reforms to prevent repeats of this dangerous mistake.

Fugitive Stuck Abroad, Calls for State Help

The defendant, who denies all charges, appeared in court in late January and was due to face trial in June. But a bungled bail notice on 6 February led to his release without him even being present.

His barrister disclosed he fled to Europe using a foreign passport, with his UK passport still held by the police. “He wants to face trial but cannot return without help from the state,” she said.

The judge has demanded that the Home or Foreign Office come up with a clear, practical plan to bring him back to justice.

Prison Release Fiasco: Over 90 Freed by Mistake

This shocking release is part of a worsening problem. Government figures show 262 prisoners were mistakenly let out in the 12 months to March 2025 – a massive 128% jump from the previous year.

Among the released were violent offenders and sex criminals. One infamous slip involved fraudster William “Billy” Smith, who was freed in error and handed himself back to authorities after three days on the run.

An ongoing independent review, led by Dame Lynne Owens, is probing the justice system’s outdated paper-based processes and pushing for urgent modernisation.

Justice Ministry Vows to Act

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

“An individual was mistakenly released on bail on Friday 6 February. HM Courts and Tribunals Service is investigating, and we are urgently working with the police to return him to custody. We understand the distress these errors cause and are determined to keep the public safe.”

This courtroom disaster has sparked fresh demands for tighter controls and swift government action as the suspect’s trial hangs in the balance.

