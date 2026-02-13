Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

A scare at Tesco on Brunel Way, Slough, saw emergency services rush to the scene after a suspicious item was found inside the store.

100-Metre Cordon Blocks Off Area

Police quickly set up a 100-metre cordon, advising locals to steer clear as they investigated the mysterious item. Tensions ran high but authorities acted fast to keep the public safe.

False Alarm: Bag of Clothes Turns Out Harmless

After thorough checks, the item was revealed to be just a bag of clothes. Thames Valley Police said:

“The cordons were in place as a precaution while we ascertained what this was — public safety is our top priority.” “We are aware of the disruption this has caused, and we are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding while this was being investigated.”

With the threat cleared, cordons have now been lifted, and normal service resumed at Tesco.