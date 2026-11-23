Friends and neighbours are preparing to remember 16-year-old Freddie Sydney-Smith at a gathering in Swindon on what would have been his birthday.

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Freddie died following an emergency response to a property near Frobisher Drive, Walcot, on Friday 20 November. Critical care teams attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Wiltshire Police said his death was not believed to be suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner. A gathering is planned at Buckhurst Field at 11.30am on Friday 27 November, organised by Jordan Turner of Change Lives No To Knives. Tributes have described Freddie as a cheerful and well-liked young man.