A notorious Swindon drug dealer has been jailed for the second time in a year after cops caught him supplying Class A drugs again.

Simon Huckvale Back Behind Bars

Simon Huckvale, 37, from White Castle, Toothill, was locked up for four years last June after cops found him with £120,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. He was also accused of preying on a vulnerable victim to run his drug trade.

After getting out on licence in October, Huckvale was quickly picked up on January 2nd by the Swindon Local Policing Tasking Team. Officers suspected he was back dealing drugs.

He was stopped and searched, caught with two bundles of cash. Phone data revealed he’d never stopped selling. A raid on his home uncovered cocaine, crack, and heroin worth up to £14,000, plus £2,500 in cash.

Judge Slams Huckvale’s ‘Complete Disregard’ For Early Release

Huckvale pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, and possession of criminal property. Yesterday at Swindon Crown Court he was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing targeting his ill-gotten gains is set for later this year.

Cops Pledge To Keep Targeting Drug Dealers

PC Thomas said: “This is the second time officers have caught Huckvale in the last 14 months. He showed complete disregard for his early release and dived straight back into criminality. His arrest has significantly impacted drug supply in our community. We’ll keep hunting down those who harm vulnerable people and supply drugs. Our mission is to make Swindon safer for all.”

