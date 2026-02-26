Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CRACKDOWN Swindon Class A Drug Dealer Banged Up Again After Police Crack Down

A notorious Swindon drug dealer has been jailed for the second time in a year...

Published: 4:07 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 4:07 pm February 26, 2026

A notorious Swindon drug dealer has been jailed for the second time in a year after cops caught him supplying Class A drugs again.

Simon Huckvale Back Behind Bars

Simon Huckvale, 37, from White Castle, Toothill, was locked up for four years last June after cops found him with £120,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. He was also accused of preying on a vulnerable victim to run his drug trade.

After getting out on licence in October, Huckvale was quickly picked up on January 2nd by the Swindon Local Policing Tasking Team. Officers suspected he was back dealing drugs.

He was stopped and searched, caught with two bundles of cash. Phone data revealed he’d never stopped selling. A raid on his home uncovered cocaine, crack, and heroin worth up to £14,000, plus £2,500 in cash.

Judge Slams Huckvale’s ‘Complete Disregard’ For Early Release

Huckvale pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, and possession of criminal property. Yesterday at Swindon Crown Court he was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing targeting his ill-gotten gains is set for later this year.

Cops Pledge To Keep Targeting Drug Dealers

PC Thomas said: “This is the second time officers have caught Huckvale in the last 14 months. He showed complete disregard for his early release and dived straight back into criminality. His arrest has significantly impacted drug supply in our community.

We’ll keep hunting down those who harm vulnerable people and supply drugs. Our mission is to make Swindon safer for all.”

More news from Swindon

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

EXTREME HAUL Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

REIGN OF TERROR Stalker Jailed for Fake 999 Call Claiming Ex-Partner Dead

UK News

STATION GAFFE A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News

RECKLESS ACT Driver Who Killed Woman at 112mph Jailed for 10 Years

UK News

DOG WALKER ATTACKED Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

UK News

FAKE BEER Drug Dealer Jailed After Hiding Class A Drugs in Fake Beer Can

UK News

BUSTED AND BANGED UP Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News

SPECIAL DELIVERY PCSO Delivers Puppies Amid Burglary Visit in West Yorkshire

UK News

KNOCKOUT BLOW Burglar Gets Brutal Backlash in Home Invasion Nightmare

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for 21-Year-Old Over Brutal Coventry Stabbing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Soham Killer Ian Huntley Fighting for Life After Brutal Jail Attack

UK News

Soham Killer Ian Huntley Fighting for Life After Brutal Jail Attack

UK News

PLEA DEAL Poulshot Man Banged Up for Child Sex Crimes

UK News

Poulshot Man Banged Up for Child Sex Crimes

UK News

HEAD ON Fatal Crash on Kemsley Bridge Shocks Sittingbourne

UK News

Fatal Crash on Kemsley Bridge Shocks Sittingbourne

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SEEK BETTER LIFE Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS People Smuggler Jailed After Dramatic Yacht Escape on Sussex Coast

UK News

People Smuggler Jailed After Dramatic Yacht Escape on Sussex Coast

UK News

TRUMP MEET Tommy Robinson Gets VIP Treatment at US State Department

Breaking News

Tommy Robinson Gets VIP Treatment at US State Department

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MACHETE CHASE Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

UK News

Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

UK News

PERSON HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Services Incident Blocks Rail Lines Between Surbiton and Wimbledon Causing Major Disruption

UK News

Emergency Services Incident Blocks Rail Lines Between Surbiton and Wimbledon Causing Major Disruption

UK News

JOB CUTS Ocado Cuts 5%, Hits UK HQ Hard in Hatfield

UK News

Ocado Cuts 5%, Hits UK HQ Hard in Hatfield

UK News
Watch Live