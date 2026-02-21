Watch Live
HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

  Horrific Stabbing on Rye Lane Tragedy struck Peckham on Saturday night when an 18-year-old...

Published: 8:46 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 8:46 am February 21, 2026

 

Horrific Stabbing on Rye Lane

Tragedy struck Peckham on Saturday night when an 18-year-old was stabbed to death on Rye Lane.

Police were called to the scene near Heaton Road at 7:07pm after reports of a violent assault. Emergency crews, including the London Ambulance and Air Ambulance, rushed to help, but the teenager later died in hospital. So far, no arrests have been made as detectives scramble to find the killer.

Police Release CCTV and Plead for Witnesses

The Met has now released CCTV footage showing the victim riding his moped shortly before the attack. Detectives are urging anyone in Peckham Rye between 6pm and 7:30pm on February 14 to come forward with information.

Detective Inspector Christina Clayton said: “Peckham Rye is always busy with locals, shoppers and commuters – someone must have seen something. “If you were nearby or have any doorbell or dashcam footage, please contact us. Even tiny details could help. “We know talking to police can be daunting, but you can stay anonymous via Crimestoppers. We’re determined to bring justice for this young victim and his family.”

How You Can Help Catch the Killer

  • Call the Met on 101 quoting reference 6065/14Feb if you have any info.
  • To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Your tips could be the crucial breakthrough in this heartbreaking case.

