A 17-year-old boy has been snared in a major counter-terrorism swoop in Birmingham. Police swooped on a pre-planned raid in the Aston area on Monday, 24 February.

Suspected Terror Offences

West Midlands Police say the teenager is held on suspicion of possessing an article for terrorism purposes. He’s also accused of having documents likely useful for planning an act of terror.

On-going Investigation

The youth remains in custody as detectives continue questioning him. Officers say this arrest is part of a wider counter-terrorism operation, and inquiries are still ongoing.